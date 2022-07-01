ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

From Unknown to Invaluable, Penn Murfee Has Been Integral Piece of Mariners' Pitching Staff

By Benjamin Ranieri
Inside The Mariners
Inside The Mariners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fh3Sx_0gSHQKV200

Penn Murfee has gone from a forgotten prospect to one of baseball's 50 best relievers in 2022. Let’s take a look at what has made the Mariners righty so effective.

One of the most underrated stories of the 2022 season has been right-handed pitcher Penn Murfee. From a forgotten prospect, to Team USA, to one of the Mariners' most reliable relievers—Murfee has been a revelation in Seattle.

As a 33rd-round draft pick, expectations are usually not very high. Many players drafted that low may find themselves out of baseball within a year or two, fizzling out before Double-A.

In fact, in light of the recent reduction of the minor league circuit, the draft has now been shortened to just 20 rounds. As such, many players of Murfee's pre-draft status are not even being given the opportunity to develop nowadays, which is a shame considering the 28-year old's remarkable journey to this point.

Seattle held on to Murfee through all the ups and downs of a 33rd-rounder and his perseverance has paid off. He likely saved his spot in the organization back in 2019, posting a 3.07 ERA while averaging 10.69 strikeouts per nine innings over 20 starts at the High-A level before making brief appearances in Double-A and Triple-A.

Later that year, Murfee's success allowed him to pitch in the Arizona Fall League and for Team USA in the Premier 12 tournament. Fast-forward three years and Murfee is now a big-leaguer, with his first appearance coming on April 29 against the Marlins in Miami.

The right-hander has been nothing short of spectacular ever since, filling the role that Casey Sadler often held last year. Manager Scott Servais calls upon his “pivot man” often; it is an important role to pass the baton to the back-end guys like Paul Sewald and Diego Castillo.

In 30.2 innings thus far, Murfee holds a 1.76 ERA with 37 strikeouts. He has been worth 0.6 fWAR, according to Fangraphs.

Murfee relies heavily on a four-seam fastball paired with a slider that has been dominant all season long. His slider has roughly 32 percent more horizontal break than average and six percent more vertical break. Alike Sewald last year, this pitch has been devastating on both lefties and righties, with an expected batting average of .111 and expected slugging percentage of .167.

His Baseball Savant page is red all over, as he ranks at or near the top of almost every important category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxOVe_0gSHQKV200

Murfee has never had this much success before in the minor leagues, but his advanced numbers back up his performance. Against all odds, he has arguably become the most productive reliever in Seattle’s bullpen this season.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Controversial Wrigley Field Opinion

Boston Red Sox rookie pitcher Josh Winckowski left Wrigley Field on Saturday unimpressed with the venerable ballpark. Winckowski, who pitched six innings and gave up two runs in Boston's 3-1 loss to the Cubs, said the "Friendly Confines" felt "underwhelming" to him. “A little underwhelming,” Winckowski said, via MassLive's Chris...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB Coach Away From Team Following His Daughter's Death

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without one of their most important coaches in the days to come following a personal tragedy. On Sunday, the Blue Jays announced that first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter, Julia. The team said that Budzinski will be away from the team to grieve with his wife and children.
MLB
The Spun

Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade. Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Penn Murfee
ESPN

First-base coach Mark Budzinski away from Toronto Blue Jays after eldest daughter's death

Toronto Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team after the death of his eldest daughter, Julia Budzinski, the team announced Sunday. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, the Blue Jays' executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, said in a statement. "I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts."
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Derek Jeter Billboard Placement

There is an unwelcome sight for Boston Red Sox fans outside of Fenway Park right now: a huge billboard of Derek Jeter. The advertisement is for an upcoming ESPN documentary on Jeter, entitled "The Captain." It will debut in two weeks on ESPN and ESPN+. "This is currently outside of...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Integral#Team Usa#The Arizona Fall League
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees send stud relief pitcher to injured list

The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing bullpen pieces prior to the All-Star break. Already dealing with the loss of Jonathan Loaisiga for several weeks and Aroldis Chapman struggling significantly on Saturday in his first action pack from an Achilles tendinitis issue, the latest news is tough to swallow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Pro Football Rumors

Should the Seahawks release RB Chris Carson?

About a month ago, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll seemed ready to envision a future for Seattle’s running backs room that didn’t include Chris Carson, hinting that the 27-year-old’s career in the NFL could be coming to an end following a neck injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2021 NFL season. Days later, Carson made it clear that he had no intentions of hanging up his cleats.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Calls Braves 'Favorites' to Land New York Mets' Jacob deGrom in Free Agency

DeGrom (stress reaction on right scapula), who is set to make his first rehab start on Sunday night for Single A Port St. Lucie, has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. The hope is that he will be able to return to the Mets' rotation shortly after the All-Star break, but the question remains whether he can avoid the injury bug the rest of the way.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Offensive Star Makes 2022 All-Underrated Team

Things change quickly in today’s NFL. With the departures of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner there is no longer a link between the 2022 Seattle Seahawks and the Super Bowl roster of the 2013 season. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is the elder statesman of the team and the last remaining member of the 2015 squad.
SEATTLE, WA
Inside The Mariners

Inside The Mariners

Seattle, WA
53
Followers
44
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheMariners brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Seattle Mariners.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/mariners

Comments / 0

Community Policy