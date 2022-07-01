ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

JUST IN: Daniel Harris Makes his College Decision

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9CM7_0gSHQCRE00

Daniel Harris, the #19 defensive back in the 2023 class has made his decision.

Daniel Harris has made his college decision and is starting off the month of July with a bang. The Miami, Florida, native is coming off a busy month of June where he took four official visits. Those four visits turned out to be a clue into who was going to be in his top-four, which the Gulliver Prep product revealed Monday night.

A four-star defensive back, according to the 247Sports player rankings, brings the typical size for a defensive back under Kirby Smart at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. The Bulldogs were not the only major program vying for Harris's services as he held a top-four of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Ultimately Harris chose Georgia on Friday after taking a visit to Athens this summer. Georgia defensive back coach Fran Brown made Harris a priority this class, hosting him on an official visit on the weekend of June 17th.

This latest commitment continues to show off the success Georgia is having over the last six seasons by going into the state of Florida and not only finding the talent but also convincing them to leave the Sunshine state in favor of heading north to Athens.

The Miami, Florida, native becomes the third defensive back to join Georgia's 2023 recruiting class and takes the class to eleven prospects.

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • RyQueze McElderry, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.

Comments / 8

Related
Falcon Report

WATCH: Teammates React to Falcons QB Desmond Ridder 40-Yard Dash

Despite all of the varied opinions surrounding players in the NFL Draft, there were two things near-unanimously agreed upon in regard to Atlanta Falcons third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder: he's athletic and has high-end intangibles, with his teammates and coaches at Cincinnati saying nothing but good things about him. Ridder's...
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Da'Shawn Womack Makes College Decision

One of those premier defensive prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle is St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland product Dashawn Womack. Womack is a 6'4, 255-pound defensive end that has a public top-5 of Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, and Maryland and is he to made his collegiate announcement Monday, committing to the LSU Tigers.
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

4-star OT trolls Penn State in Clemson commitment announcement

Monday has proved to be a busy day in college football recruiting. Zechariah “Flapjack” Owens is among the players to make a commitment on the Fourth of July. Owens pledged to Clemson, but not without trolling Penn State. Owens, a 4-star offensive tackle out of Georgia, announced his...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
Miami, FL
Football
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Playoff Game Stats Spark Debate

One Alabama fan has noticed something that's pretty interesting when it comes to Arch Manning. Manning officially committed to Texas this past week over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ole Miss, and many others. He's the top-rated recruit in the 2023 class and has the chance to be the...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Adding a scouting report for 5-star Jonathan Echols, who announces July 4th

One of the nation's top rising juniors will come off the board Monday as Jonathan Echols is using the July 4th holiday to announce a college commitment. Echols hasn't formally named any finalists or who he's picking between, but has talked up Tennessee at various points during the recruiting process. So, it isn't surprising that Josh Heupel and the Volunteers are the current 247Sports' Crystal Ball leader heading into the announcement, especially after Echols spent some time in Knoxville a few weeks ago. Notre Dame, for what it's worth, is also believed to be involved in the recruitment and Echols did tour Alabama, Miami and Florida during the spring months.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver sets commitment date

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are hoping their hot streak on the recruiting trail continues this week. After landing seven prospects a week ago, including three on Friday, another top target of the Tar Heels is set to make his announcement. Four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he is making his decision on Monday afternoon. Culliver set a time for 5:30 p.m. central as his recruitment comes to an end. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound Culliver has a total of 18 offers but cut his list down to seven finalists: UNC, Virginia Tech, NC State,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Brown
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star OL Francis Mauigoa to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly coveted offensive lineman from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, as Francis Mauigoa announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Florida, Miami, Tennessee and USC. Mauigoa is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 9 overall recruit in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
On3.com

Top-50 defensive lineman T.J. Searcy is a Florida Gator

The University of Florida just hit the jackpot on the fourth of July, as top-50 prospect T.J. Searcy announced his commitment to Billy Napier’s program. Searcy, a 6-foot-5.5, 243-pound rising senior from Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee, checks in as No. 6 defensive lineman and No. 49 player overall. He is also the No. 3 rising senior in talent-Georgia. That is all according to On3’s 2023 rankings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Wr Bo Hughley
DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Commit RyQueze McElderry Flips to Alabama

Former Georgia football commit Ryqueze McElderry has flipped to the University of Alabama per his social media feeds. This comes merely days after McElderry publicly announced he was stepping away from his commitment to Georgia. The 6’2, 340 pound offensive guard from the state of Alabama didn’t take long to make his new announcement to the Crimson Tide.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

2 B1G teams in final 4 for Pennsylvania LB Phil Picciotti, committing July 4th

One of the top recruits in the state of Pennsylvania is ready to announce his college decision. Perkasie Pennridge standout Phil Picciotti will give one school’s coaching staff something extra to celebrate on the Fourth of July. After picking up 22 scholarship offers, Picciotti named Michigan, Nebraska, Auburn and Oklahoma his top 4 teams in May. Last month, he took trips to Norman (June 3), Lincoln (June 10), Ann Arbor (June 14) and Auburn (June 24). After those visits, he’s kept his top 4 schools as his 4 finalists and will announce a decision Monday at 8 p.m.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy