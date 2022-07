On the latest ‘32 Thoughts’ podcast, Elliotte Friedman noted that the Philadelphia Flyers showed interest in forward Alex DeBrincat of the Chicago Blackhawks, but did not want to give up the No. 5 pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft to get the deal done. As such, the trade watch on DeBrincat continues, but the Flyers are likely out of the running.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO