Man Utd transfer blow with Tyrell Malacia’s £13m move from Feyenoord stalling after full-back changes agents

By Joshua Mbu
 4 days ago

TYRELL MALACIA'S transfer to Manchester United has reportedly stalled after the full-back decided to CHANGE agents.

The Feyenoord ace, 22, is expected to be the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford after the two sides agreed a £13million deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWMlj_0gSHPqL900
Malacia has decided to change agents before the transfer to United has gone through Credit: Rex

But according to the Daily Mail, the transfer has been delayed due to Malacia deciding to change agents.

The Holland international was been looked after by HCM Sports Management, who also represent United target Frenkie de Jong.

However, Malacia has made it clear he doesn’t want HCM to be a part of the deal.

The report goes on to state that Malacia's change of heart has created hurdles for United in getting the transfer over the line.

But on the plus side, the agent change doesn't affect the agreement between the two clubs on the fee and United are hoping Malacia's situation is resolved soon so they can rubber-stamp the deal.

Malacia may not be the only player in Holland that United are after.

Ten Hag is keen on bringing a number of Ajax players to Old Trafford.

Winger Antony and defender Lisandro Martinez have been linked with moves.

But Ajax are demanding £70m to part ways with Antony, and United could face competition from Arsenal for Martinez.

Arsenal are set to have upped their offer for the Argentine to £34m, which Ajax are considering.

Tyrell Malacia
