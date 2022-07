BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's Fourth of July weekend and there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The Buffalo Bisons will host Independence Night on Monday. There will be a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the largest fireworks show of the season at Sahlen Field. The team also announced it will sign 100-year-old World War II veteran Roy Kinyon to a one-day contract. According to the Bisons, Kinyon was invited to try out in the summer of 1942 but passed up the opportunity and enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country during World War II. You can find more information here.

