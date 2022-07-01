ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where can I watch 4th of July fireworks in the Lowcountry?

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After dealing with a global pandemic for more than two years, the Charleston community is brimming with activities to help you celebrate our country’s independence.

While the weather may be a little dicey at times, with rain plaguing the weekend forecast, things look to be mostly dry on Monday. So, you can expect most fireworks shows to blast off without issue.

Below, you’ll find a complete guide to all local events to help you celebrate Independence Day.

Can I set off fireworks where I live on July 4th?

Heading to the beaches? ‘ Salute From the Shore ’ returns to the South Carolina coast. Beachgoers can enjoy F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base as well as C-17s out of Joint Base Charleston as they fly over the beach between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Pawleys Island: F-16s around 1:06 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:14 p.m.

Isle of Palms: F-16s around 1:15 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:29 p.m.

Charleston Harbor: F-16s around 1:16 p.m., followed by C-17s around 11:32 p.m.

Folly Beach: F-16s around 1:20 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:35 p.m.

Edisto Island: F-16s around 1:24 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:41 p.m.

FOLLY BEACH

Celebrate the 4 th of July with fireworks on Folly Beach. The fireworks begin at sundown and will be visible anywhere on Folly Beach.

Fireworks will be launched from 3 rd Block West – leaders say the parking area and beach area at 3 rd Block West will be closed to visitors from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. and a beach sweep will be conducted immediately following the show to remove any debris.

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND

Enjoy a 4 th of July golf cart and bike parade, which begins at Sunrise Presbyterian Church and ends at Sullivan’s Island Elementary School and begins shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The Independence Day party at the park and fireworks will return after a multi-year absence. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.; guests should bring a chair or blanket. Music will be provided by the Shem Creek Boogie Band and fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m.

No dogs will be allowed in the park at the time of the show and alcohol will not be prohibited.

ISLE OF PALMS

A golf cart parade will take place at 10:00 a.m. and the city’s firework show will happen at 9:00 p.m. at the Front Beach area.

Isle of Palms PD announces road closures for July 4 parade

KIAWAH ISLAND

Celebrate Independence Day at Night Heron Park with a bike parade and fireworks show! Festivities include live music, carnival games, inflatables, and a watermelon eating contest. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Food and beverage tickets will be on sale at the park starting at 4:00 p.m. Admission to the festival is free, no coolers are allowed.

MOUNT PLEASANT

There are two events happening on July 4 in the Town of Mount Pleasant. Ticketed guests will have a grand view of fireworks from the flight deck of the USS Yorktown for their annual ‘ Fireworks Blast .’ Those who did not secure a ticket can bring their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the firework show for free on the landside.

Guests watching landside can enjoy live music, and access to more than a dozen food trucks and fireworks show above Charleston Harbor after sundown.

Parking will be $20 per vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Uncle Sam Jam will take place at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Live music from Dave Landeo and The Sol Beats will begin at 7:30 p.m., plus you’ll have a great view of the fireworks.

CHARLESTON

Enjoy America’s pastime at The Joe! This is the first time the RiverDogs have played a home game on the 4th of July since 2018. Ballpark guests can enjoy a game, beginning at 6:35 p.m., followed by fireworks.

The South Carolina Aquarium will host perfect viewing of fireworks over Charleston Harbor. The Aquarium’s ‘Sea Stars and Stripes’ is a family-friendly and all-inclusive event with cookout fare, beer and wine, and more. Bring a chair or blanket to watch fireworks over the Aquarium decks. The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

NORTH CHARLESTON

The City of North Charleston’s annual Fourth of July Festival will take place at Riverfront Park from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

There will be live music and nearly 30 food trucks at the event. Fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m.

Entry and parking will be free to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets as seating will not be provided.

Those attending will not be allowed into the park until 5:00 p.m., all bags will be searched, and no grills will be allowed in the park during the festival. Guests cannot bring sparklers or outside fireworks to the event.

GOOSE CREEK

The City of Goose Creek’s annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show , Fabulous Fourth in the Creek, is set for Monday, July 4th.

The event, which takes place at the Goose Creek Municipal Park, will include live music, food and alcohol vendors, and free activities for children.

Admission and parking are free; however, parking is limited so city leaders ask people to carpool when possible. Outside fireworks, sparklers, or alcohol are prohibited.

SUMMERVILLE

Summerville’s Fireworks and Freedom Festival will take place at Gahagan Park from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free. The family-friendly event will include live music, food, drinks, fireworks, a kid’s zone, and plenty of fun.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, and water. You can bring small lunch box-sized personal coolers; however, large coolers are not allowed. Neither are pets, tents, or personal fireworks, grills, or alcohol.

EVENT PARKING DETAILS:

Onsite parking at Gahagan Park is extremely limited. Handicapped parking will be available directly next to the event in the front lot located off of W. Boundary St. Additional parking is also available in the open field behind the Gahagan Park Playground (enter from and exit onto W. Boundary St.). Parking is not permitted along Butler St. or W. Boundary St. Attendees are encouraged to carpool to the event or park offsite and ride the shuttles provided.

SHUTTLE INFO : Shuttles will run on a constant loop between one offsite parking location and Gahagan Park starting at 5 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m.

Shuttle Stop Location: Summerville Town Hall Parking Lot, 200 S. Main St. The shuttle will pick up/ drop off near the fountain area of the Town Hall Parking Lot. You can park in the garage or anywhere else in Downtown Summerville and walk to meet the shuttle at this stop.

Image courtesy Adobe Creative Express .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: MLK tapes, civil rights memorabilia returning to Charleston in 2023 exhibition

The Avery Research Center plans to host a 2023 exhibition of Charleston-related tapes and civil rights memorabilia involving Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to media reports. The exhibition at the College of Charleston will contextualize and interpret materials that include the original tape of a King speech delivered in 1967 at Charleston County Hall, an audio recording of civil rights leader’s Ralph Abernathy’s speech in 1969 and a recording from a Ku Klux Klan rally. The donation of the items comes from the Merrill C. Berman Collection, an arts organization from Rye, N.Y.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

6 highest-rated ice cream shops in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With soaring temperatures expected in the Lowcountry this summer, locals and tourists alike will be on the hunt for a way to cool down. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, nearly three-fourths of all Americans eat ice cream at least once a day. Lucky for us, the Charleston area is bursting […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston fireworks stand seeing big sales all weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While fireworks shows are scheduled across the Lowcountry for the Fourth of July weekend, many people will be setting off their own. Fireworks Masters owner Kevin Carpenter says it was a little extra work this year getting all the products on the shelves because of supply chain issues. He says he ordered a container back in September and learned in April that it wouldn’t come in for July 4 sales.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Folly Beach sees large crowds for July 4th weekend

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Large crowds have flooded the beach and streets of Folly Beach to celebrate the 4th of July weekend in the Lowcountry. With COVID-19 declining, people on the beach say they feel a lot more comfortable coming out. Codi Northam, a Folly Beach resident, says is...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society offering pet amnesty this 4th of July holiday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The July 4th holiday is here, and many are excited to celebrate with fireworks and food. The Charleston Animal Society says this holiday is terrifying for all animals. Instinctually the loud noises, bright colors, and all the commotion often cause anxiety. This holiday is the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

