Oishei Foundation opens applications for Karen Lee Spaulding Oishei Fellowship for Leaders of Color

Pilgrim Village Family and Pilgrim Village Senior will replace existing housing. √ Development will be 100% electric and designed to achieve net-zero energy standards. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced construction began on side-by-side affordable housing developments with 237 apartments for families and seniors in the Fruit Belt area of east Buffalo. The $58 million Pilgrim Village Family and the $35 million Pilgrim Village Senior will be energy-efficient buildings designed to achieve net-zero energy standards. Forty-nine apartments will be set aside for vulnerable seniors who need on-site support services to live independently.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO