Buffalo, NY

Oishei Foundation opens applications for Karen Lee Spaulding Oishei Fellowship for Leaders of Color

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRigorous leadership training program for nonprofit leaders of color held in partnership with Rockwood Leadership Institute. Applications are open for participation in the Karen Lee Spaulding Oishei Fellowship for Leaders of Color, hosted by The John R. Oishei Foundation in partnership with the Oakland, California-based Rockwood Leadership Institute. The fellowship, begun...

Golisano Medical Oncology Center receives QOPI accreditation

The Golisano Medical Oncology Center, a member site of the Roswell Park Care Network, has received Association for Clinical Oncology Quality Oncology Practice Initiative certification. As a certified QOPI, the Golisano Medical Oncology Center receives detailed reports to benchmark against other top-performing practices, can routinely evaluate performance against quality measures...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Community Services for Every1 to host 2-day job fair, open interviews

Community Services is hosting a two-day job fair: Friday, July 8, from 2-4 p.m.; and Saturday July 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The job fair will be held at 1485 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo. A press release stated, “Community Services for Every1 offers an opportunity to make a difference...
BUFFALO, NY
Hochul announces construction on $93 million housing complex bringing 237 affordable apartments to Buffalo

Pilgrim Village Family and Pilgrim Village Senior will replace existing housing. √ Development will be 100% electric and designed to achieve net-zero energy standards. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced construction began on side-by-side affordable housing developments with 237 apartments for families and seniors in the Fruit Belt area of east Buffalo. The $58 million Pilgrim Village Family and the $35 million Pilgrim Village Senior will be energy-efficient buildings designed to achieve net-zero energy standards. Forty-nine apartments will be set aside for vulnerable seniors who need on-site support services to live independently.
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara River Greenway presents 16th annual Paddles Up Niagara

The Niagara River Greenway, along with the Town of Grand Island and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, presents Paddles Up Niagara, taking place at Beaver Island State Park on Saturday, July 30. The annual event will feature a family-fun paddle; multiple nature-focused organizations, such as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and Western New York Land Conservancy; an eco-hike led by the Niagara Frontier Botanical Society; and a free learn-to-kayak session (limited availability).
NIAGARA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
2022 Buffalo Team Hope Walk to support HDSA

Takes place Saturday, Sept. 10, at Isleview Gazebo. The northeast region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Buffalo Team Hope Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Isleview Gazebo. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Monitoring COVID-19: Could medicine found in wastewater provide an early warning?

Research on wastewater finds large spike in acetaminophen preceded spike in viral RNA during one COVID-19 wave in Western New York. In a pilot project exploring ways to monitor COVID-19, University at Buffalo scientists hunted for pharmaceuticals and viral RNA simultaneously in wastewater in Western New York. The results of...
BUFFALO, NY
UB: When autism spectrum disorder occurs with intellectual disability, a convergent mechanism for two top-ranking risk genes may be the cause

Preclinical study reveals immune cells in brain could be possible new drug targets for ASD and intellectual disability. University at Buffalo scientists have discovered a convergent mechanism that may be responsible for how two top-ranked genetic risk factors for autism spectrum disorder/intellectual disability (ASD/ID) lead to these neurodevelopmental disorders. While...
BUFFALO, NY
Tedeschi Trucks Band hosts food drive at July 12 Artpark concert

Tedeschi Trucks Band – the Grammy Award-winning 12-piece rock and soul band headed by Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi – has partnered with Artpark and Osteria 166 / Stockthefreezer.com to host a food drive at the July 12 concert in Lewiston. Proceeds will benefit FeedMore WNY. Concertgoers are...
LEWISTON, NY
PHOTOS: Bicentennial weekend ends with a bang

Lewiston’s celebration of its first 200 years ended in spectacular fashion Monday night, with a team of skydivers and 30-minute-plus fireworks show over the plateau. Click the links below to see more photos from bicentennial weekend. PHOTOS:
LEWISTON, NY
PHOTOS: Nerds Gone Wild wish Lewiston happy birthday

Lewiston’s bicentennial weekend kicked into high gear Saturday night, as preeminent 1980s (and some ’90s) cover band Nerds Gone Wild performed two sets from the Alphonso I. DiMino Memorial Band Shell at Academy Park. The concert featured hit songs from some of the biggest artists of the past 40-plus years – plenty of singing and dancing from the crowd – and “Happy birthday Lewiston” shouts from the stage.
LEWISTON, NY
All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars return to 'Big R'

This coming Friday night, July 8, will be the highly anticipated return of the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars presented by Mobil 1 to the “Big R.” Busch Beer will be presenting the racing program that will also feature the Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds and the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks.
RANSOMVILLE, NY

