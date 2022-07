Welcome back, previously, we’ve seen my wife rank Big Ten mascots and uniforms here on Cornhusker wire, and she’s returned once again. Today we’ll be taking a look at Big Ten helmets. The helmet is, without a doubt, the most identifiable marking of any college football program. But, unfortunately, there’s so much variety nowadays that we sometimes forget that each program has its own traditional look. Buckle up and get ready because we’re not only in for an exciting list, but we’re sure to have a funny comment or two along the way. So please sit back, relax, begin scrolling, and...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO