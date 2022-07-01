ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA won’t require lengthy clinical trials for COVID-19 boosters

By Kyle Wiggers
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs The Verge notes in its coverage of the news, the COVID-19 variant known as omicron has branched into multiple substrains since emerging late last year, including BA.4 and BA.5. The FDA is encouraging vaccine producers to target BA.4 and BA.5 — the most widespread lineages in the U.S. But boosters...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 14

Ars Technica

FDA calls for fall boosters against BA.4/5 as subvariants take over US

On Thursday, the US Food and Drug Administration advised vaccine makers to reformulate COVID-19 booster shots for this fall. The boosters would target both the original strain of the pandemic coronavirus plus two new omicron subvariants—BA.4 and BA.5—which became the dominant versions of the virus circulating in the United States this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Moderna Says COVID Booster 'Potent' vs Newer Omicron Variants

June 22, 2022 – Moderna released study results today showing its new Omicron-specific booster increased antibodies against the coronavirus by a factor of 5, even against some of the newer and more worrisome variants. The company also today said it will soon ask the FDA to authorize the use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Clinical Trials#Booster
CBS Denver

FDA looks to approve updated booster for variants

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 has evolved. Surges around the country are attributed to variants like Omicron. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is close to authorizing an updated booster shot that targets the highly transmissible strain.  In a statement the FDA wrote: "An overwhelming majority of the advisory committee voted in favor of including a SARS-CoV-2 omicron component in COVID-19 vaccines that would be used for boosters in the U.S. beginning in fall 2022." The CDC recommends a second booster of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four months after the first booster for people 50 years...
HEALTH
deseret.com

New omicron variant may be the ‘worst’ yet

A new COVID-19 wave is emerging in the United States, dominantly propelled by two strong omicron strains. First seen in South Africa, later in Portland, the BA.5 subvariant has been pegged as the “worst version” of omicron by experts, as it evades antibodies and transmits easily, according to NBC New York.
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

Long COVID: Six At-Risk Groups Identified

As medical experts continue to exert effort in better understanding long COVID, they have identified six groups of people who might be the most at risk of developing the post-COVID syndrome. Despite the extensive case reports and studies conducted on long COVID, the condition remains a medical mystery. Scientists are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY
TechCrunch

Google-backed Glance to launch in US within two months

The startup is engaging with wireless carriers in the U.S. for partnerships and is gearing up to launch on several smartphone models by next month, the source said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and private. Glance, valued at around $2 billion, serves media and current affairs content and...
CELL PHONES
CBS News

Potentially deadly bacteria found in some U.S. ground meat supply

A new Consumer Reports investigation found dangerous and potentially deadly bacteria in some ground meat sold in supermarkets around the U.S. Consumer Reports deputy editor for special projects Brian Vines joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the "alarming" findings, and offers tips for safely cooking and eating ground meat this summer grilling season.
FOOD SAFETY
CBS News

Salmonella found in a third of ground chicken, Consumer Reports says

The nation is making little to no headway in preventing bacteria-laden chicken from landing in U.S. grocery stores and sickening thousands of Americans annually, with Consumer Reports finding in a recent test that one-third of ground chicken samples contained salmonella. Nearly 1.4 million Americans are infected with salmonella each year,...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Covid: Urgent call to update vaccines to target variants as cases rise to near-record levels

Covid vaccines must be urgently updated to target new variants as infection rates in the UK soar to near-record levels, leading scientists have warned.An average of 285,507 people are being infected with the virus each day in the UK, according to the latest data from the ZOE Covid Study. Its lead scientist Professor Tim Spector said cases were soon expected to exceed the 300,000 mark, “bringing us to levels seen during the height of the pandemic for the UK”.With the country now in its fifth wave, and hospital admissions once again on the rise, scientists argue a new vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

FDA advisers endorse Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children younger than five

The U.S. has taken another step toward making children younger than five years old eligible for COVID vaccinations. Advisers to the FDA on Wednesday unanimously voted to recommend authorization of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines for kids aged six months to under five years. It's a critical move for the youngest Americans, numbering around 18 million total, who until now have not been able to be inoculated. Meg Oliver reports.
HEALTH
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE

