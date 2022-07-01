ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police warn eco zealots that people could be killed if they go ahead with plans to disrupt British Grand Prix by invading Silverstone track

By Rory Tingle, Home Affairs Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Police today warned eco zealots that they could be killed if they go ahead with plans to disrupt the British Grand Prix by invading the Silverstone track.

Northamptonshire Police said it had received 'credible intelligence' that a group of green activists are planning to target the Formula 1 event.

Although it is not known which organisation could be taking part, fanatics have disrupted numerous public events in recent months, including Royal Ascot and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Yesterday, a pair of protesters from Just Stop Oil glued themselves onto the frame of Vincent Van Gogh's Peach Trees In Blossom at the Courtauld Gallery in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOLDC_0gSHMTlp00
Northamptonshire Police said it had received 'credible intelligence' that a group of activists are planning to disrupt the Grand Prix (pictured is Red Bull's Max Verstappen signing autographs at a practice session) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAaSl_0gSHMTlp00
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock with his dog Roscoe before a practice session 

The same group have also disrupted a Premier League football match by chaining themselves to the goalposts.

Silverstone's event commander, Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, said: 'We have received credible intelligence that a group of protesters are planning to disrupt the event and possibly invade the track on race day.

'First of all, I want to appeal directly to this group of people and strongly urge you to not put yourselves, the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers and members of the public, at risk.

'Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous – if you go ahead with this reckless plan you are jeopardising lives.

'Protesting is of course everyone's human right in this country and we are more than happy to speak with you to help you facilitate a peaceful protest at the circuit, we just please ask that you do not create a situation that puts lives in danger.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R6RJ_0gSHMTlp00
Northamptonshire Police said it has now bought in 'extra resources' to try to prevent any incursions on the track

Last month, Extinction Rebellion protesters walked onto the racecourse at Royal Ascot and chained themselves to a fence on the event's final day.

And on June 2, up to 25 green fanatics were booed by crowds as they attempted to smash through security measures along the Mall at the start of the Jubilee.

Incredibly two of the protesters - who were from Animal Rebellion - were able to sit in the middle of the Mall as the marching band approached.

In 2003, eccentric Irish priest Neil Horan infamously ran onto the track during the Grand Prix at Silverstone in an attempt to promote his religious police.

He was snatched by a race marshal and charged with aggravated trespass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STzyl_0gSHMTlp00
Although it is not known which organisation could be taking part, eco zealots have disrupted numerous public events in recent months, including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

Northamptonshire Police said it has now bought in 'extra resources' to try to prevent any incursions on the track during this year's event.

Chief Inspector Thompson added: 'We are very experienced in the policing of this event having done so over a number of years but let me make this clear - this doesn't make us complacent.

'Finally, I would just appeal to members of the public to be extra vigilant and to make us aware of anything you see during the race weekend that doesn't look right. We would rather get a well-meaning report that turns out to be nothing, than not receive one at all.

'If you see or suspect anything suspicious, please report it to a member of the police or security.'

Protesters wishing to speak to the team working on Formula 1 can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using Op Pitlane as the reference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUsQv_0gSHMTlp00
Yesterday, protesters from Just Stop Oil glued themselves onto the frame of Vincent Van Gogh's Peach Trees In Blossom at the Courtauld Gallery in London

Comments / 7

Dave Meylor
4d ago

Go protest at one of John Kerrys mansions. He will just have a chopper drop in, paid for in taxpayer dollars, and wisk him away to safety.

Reply(1)
11
Michael Petrov
4d ago

Run them down if they are on the track, then sue their estate for the damage to the car

Reply
11
Apolo Kabali
4d ago

What are they protesting? must be spending alot of time with the French who protest everything on the planner.

Reply
4
Related
BBC

British Grand Prix: Six charged after F1 Silverstone track invasion

Six people have been charged following a track invasion at the beginning of the British Grand Prix. Protesters got on to the Wellington Straight, the fastest point of the Silverstone track on Sunday, before sitting down during the opening lap. The group is understood to be from climate activists Just...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Man denied time with dying wife due to hospital "chaos"

A man says he was denied time with his dying wife because she was waiting in hospital for six weeks for a social care package. Andy Shearman, from Ilminster in Somerset, described the system at Musgrove Hospital as "organised chaos". His wife Hilary is now home and receiving palliative care.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Grand Prix#Race Track#Northamptonshire Police#Royal Ascot#Peach Trees In Blossom#Premier League
Daily Mail

Desperate fight to drag mammoth cargo ship out to sea stalls as the tow cables snap in dangerous 11m swells and tug drivers battle to keep the bulk carrier away from the NSW coast

A daring attempt to take a stranded cargo ship back out to sea has stalled after tow lines broke in dangerous weather conditions overnight. The MV Portland Bay lost power about one kilometre off Garie Beach in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, on Monday morning leaving 21 crew members stranded in massive seas.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

'Uber is robbing people blind': Furious commuters slam the ride sharing app for charging £64 for a FOUR MINUTE journey amid ongoing rail strikes

Hundreds of commuters have been hit by surging prices on the taxi app Uber as Britain braces for a third day of rail chaos. Costs for journeys dramatically increased today as the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators stage a second day of strike action, with just 20 per cent of services running.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Grieving son who only found out his care home resident mother was dying with Covid after staff told him she was on 'end of life' treatment calls for new law to ensure families can have cameras installed in private rooms

The grieving son of a care home resident who died after falling ill with Covid is calling for families to be given to legal right to have cameras in their loved-ones' rooms. Tony Stowell, 54, was left in shock when he was suddenly told by care home staff his mother had been put on end-of-life treatment - despite her appearing healthy just days before.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BBC

Boats: Call for rules to stop old vessels being dumped

"Put it on eBay, ask for anything from £1 to £100, then it becomes someone else's problem." This was a typical response when marine biologist Dr Corina Ciocan asked: "How do you get rid of an old boat?" There are estimated to be about one million of all...
CARS
Daily Mail

Riddle of RAF bomber on an Italian seabed is SOLVED: Crew of sunken WWII plane are finally identified 80 years after it plunged into the sea off tiny island near Sicily

An aircraft that crashed in the Mediterranean 80 years ago during World War II has finally been identified as a rare RAF bomber, experts say. The plane, which came down 1,640 feet (500 metres) off the Italian island of Linosa in June 1942, is a Martin Baltimore bomber made in the US but operated by the RAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Shocked Brits' easyJet flight to Menorca is intercepted by Spanish fighter planes 'after 18-year-old holidaymaker on board posted hoax BOMB THREAT'

An easyJet flight to Menorca has been intercepted by Spanish fighter jets after an 18-year-old British holidaymaker allegedly made a bomb threat on board. The teenager was arrested upon landing in the Mediterranean holiday island yesterday evening and specialist officers and sniffer dogs boarded the aircraft for security checks. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Met Police was 'delusional, chaotic and unprofessional' when force marksman shot dead Jermaine Baker to foil prison breakout plot but unarmed father-of-two, 28, was lawfully killed, inquiry finds

The Met Police was 'delusional, chaotic and unprofessional' when a force marksman shot dead a father-of-two to foil a prison breakout plot - but the unarmed man was lawfully killed, an inquiry has found. Jermaine Baker was fatally shot at close range by police as he sat in the front...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

464K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy