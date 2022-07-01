Police warn eco zealots that people could be killed if they go ahead with plans to disrupt British Grand Prix by invading Silverstone track

Police today warned eco zealots that they could be killed if they go ahead with plans to disrupt the British Grand Prix by invading the Silverstone track.

Northamptonshire Police said it had received 'credible intelligence' that a group of green activists are planning to target the Formula 1 event.

Although it is not known which organisation could be taking part, fanatics have disrupted numerous public events in recent months, including Royal Ascot and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Yesterday, a pair of protesters from Just Stop Oil glued themselves onto the frame of Vincent Van Gogh's Peach Trees In Blossom at the Courtauld Gallery in London.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock with his dog Roscoe before a practice session

The same group have also disrupted a Premier League football match by chaining themselves to the goalposts.

Silverstone's event commander, Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, said: 'We have received credible intelligence that a group of protesters are planning to disrupt the event and possibly invade the track on race day.

'First of all, I want to appeal directly to this group of people and strongly urge you to not put yourselves, the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers and members of the public, at risk.

'Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous – if you go ahead with this reckless plan you are jeopardising lives.

'Protesting is of course everyone's human right in this country and we are more than happy to speak with you to help you facilitate a peaceful protest at the circuit, we just please ask that you do not create a situation that puts lives in danger.'

Northamptonshire Police said it has now bought in 'extra resources' to try to prevent any incursions on the track

Last month, Extinction Rebellion protesters walked onto the racecourse at Royal Ascot and chained themselves to a fence on the event's final day.

And on June 2, up to 25 green fanatics were booed by crowds as they attempted to smash through security measures along the Mall at the start of the Jubilee.

Incredibly two of the protesters - who were from Animal Rebellion - were able to sit in the middle of the Mall as the marching band approached.

In 2003, eccentric Irish priest Neil Horan infamously ran onto the track during the Grand Prix at Silverstone in an attempt to promote his religious police.

He was snatched by a race marshal and charged with aggravated trespass.

Chief Inspector Thompson added: 'We are very experienced in the policing of this event having done so over a number of years but let me make this clear - this doesn't make us complacent.

'Finally, I would just appeal to members of the public to be extra vigilant and to make us aware of anything you see during the race weekend that doesn't look right. We would rather get a well-meaning report that turns out to be nothing, than not receive one at all.

'If you see or suspect anything suspicious, please report it to a member of the police or security.'

Protesters wishing to speak to the team working on Formula 1 can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using Op Pitlane as the reference.