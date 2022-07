It touched MY heart. I am Guest Services Supervisor at the beautiful Hotel Fauchere. It was a beautiful evening and I stepped outside onto the hotel’s gorgeous manicured porch with flower boxes and admiring the flowers in bloom. Suddenly in my blissful moment I see a curious little quilted heart hanging from the hotel’s sign advertising the hotel. As I unhooked it My heart was full of sweetness. I thought, people in this world are so clever. I must go to their website. Low and behold, an around the world act of loving kindness. I will hang it in my car for all to enjoy. 💝

MILFORD, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO