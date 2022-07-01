ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome County highway work planned for next week

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pw0di_0gSHKZ8b00

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on July 5th, per the Department of Public Works.

  • Paving will continue on Trim St. in Windsor
  • The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Road & Terrace Drive
  • Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, & Ouaquaga Roads
  • Patching will continue on Powers Road in Conklin & various other County roads
  • Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system

IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#County Highway#Urban Construction#Broome#Trim St#Striping#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
WNBF News Radio 1290

20 Years Since the First Death of a Broome Sheriff’s Deputy in the Line of Duty

July 4 will always have a somber meaning for long-time residents of Broome County and especially local law enforcement officers. It has been 20 years since a peaceful, sunny Independence Day was shattered by word that a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy had been brutally gunned down in a Kirkwood park. It was the first death of a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy in the line of duty.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Sunday Morning Fire at Watkins Glen Motel

A Sunday morning fire roared through a Watkins Glen motel. WETM reports the fire occurred at the Chieftain Motel on State Route 14 just after 11:00a. No injuries were reported and everyone was able to evacuate the building safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Get the top...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
