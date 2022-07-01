Broome County highway work planned for next week
BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on July 5th, per the Department of Public Works.
- Paving will continue on Trim St. in Windsor
- The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Road & Terrace Drive
- Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, & Ouaquaga Roads
- Patching will continue on Powers Road in Conklin & various other County roads
- Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system
–Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0