ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Police investigating two separate crashes on same section of I-90

By Scott Bremner
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCvxv_0gSHKWUQ00

State police investigators are looking into what led to two apparently unrelated accidents within an hour of each other on the same stretch of Interstate 90.

The more serious of the two happened around 8 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes on I-90 near mile marker 43. In this case, a truck rear ended a passenger vehicle.

WWII-era landing craft emerging from Lake Mead

About an hour earlier, a pickup truck hauling a horse carrier was damaged after being involved in a separate accident along that same stretch of interstate. No animals were in the carrier at the time.

At least one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Two injured in overnight accident on E. 8th St.

Two people are injured after crashing in Erie overnight. Calls went out just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for an accident in the 600 block of East 8th Street. According to Erie Police, the driver of the car lost control, and slammed into a parked vehicle. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. There […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP reports DUI checkpoint results

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced results from a recent DUI checkpoint. PSP held the checkpoint from 10 p.m. on July 1 until 3 a.m. on July 2. The checkpoint was at State Route 290 (Bayfront Connector) at segment marker 40. According to a news release about the checkpoint, roving patrols also were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS LA

Woman struck and killed on 10 Freeway near Holt Avenue in West Covina

A woman was fatally hit while walking along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in West Covina Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 12:45 a.m. near the Holt Avenue off-ramp, as the woman walked along the slow lane. She was pronounced dead after the scene after being struck by an unknown vehicle. According to a witness statement obtained by California Highway Patrol investigators, the woman was wearing dark clothing.The same witness said that the woman was down in front of a white pickup truck with a camper shell near the right shoulder of the roadway.CHP said that the driver of the truck had gotten out of his vehicle for a moment before getting back into his truck and driving away. A Sigalert was placed into effect at around 1 a.m for the No. 4 and No. 5 lanes until about 5 a.m. 
WEST COVINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#I 90#Lake Mead#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kiski Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash this afternoon in Kiski Township, Armstrong County. 58-year-old Anthony Stasko of Indiana, PA, and his wife Kim, were both riding down Route 56 near the intersection of Balsinger Road, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.That's when a vehicle driven by Michael Flynn crossed Balsinger Road and struck them.Stasko was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife was life-flighted to the hospital. They were both wearing helmets.The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

One dead and four badly injured during hike on California’s Mount Shasta

One climber has died and four others were injured – including at least two critically – after their hike took a dangerous turn on California’s Mount Shasta.Multiple incidents were declared on the mountain throughout Monday with one dead climber airlifted away, and three others rescued with injuries including a broken ankle. The climbers were rescued between 8.39am, when three of the climbers were located by first responders, and 6.34pm, when the fifth climber was located following an hours-long search.At least two of the climbers were in a critical condition and were flown to a nearby hospital, the Siskiyou County...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
ICN

Vigo Co. woman dead in motorcycle crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - A West Terre Haute woman is dead after an early morning crash on a motorcycle Tuesday. The driver, Connie Hylman, was pronounced dead at the scene. See story:https://indianacentralnews.blogspot.com/2022/06/vigo-co-woman-dead-in-motorcycle-crash.html.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

NYS Police: 2 dead in road rage incident on I-84 in Putnam County

KENT, N.Y. -- New York State Police say a road rage incident early Saturday morning ended with two people dead. The incident happened on I-84 in the town of Kent in Putnam County. Troopers said two drivers were arguing with with one another on the road's right lane when a third car hit them. Both men died. They were identified as 38-year-old Mark Hall of Holmes and 22-year-old Fabian Tirado of Wappinger. The driver of the third car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. 
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawrence County woman charged with homicide in ex-boyfriend's death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Lawrence County woman is charged with homicide.But according to the criminal complaint, she did not pull the trigger. State police say Nicole Schwartz was involved in the death of her ex-boyfriend, Frederick Orr.According to the criminal complaint, Schwartz and her boyfriend picked up Orr in Butler County earlier this month. Orr did not know her new boyfriend was in the car. Schwartz took Orr to Kelly Road, where the boyfriend made Orr get out of the car. He then shot him, according to the criminal complaint.The boyfriend, known as "K" in the complaint, is on the run.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police.James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am.The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.Emergency services attended, but Mr Meek was pronounced dead at the scene.Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends at this sad timeRoad Policing Sergeant Peter HendersonHis family have asked that they be given privacy to grieve but also want to express their sincere thanks to the people who stopped and...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

7 dogs dead, 2 injured after being shot in Crawford County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven dogs were killed and two others were injured after being shot in Crawford County, according to an animal shelter in Erie. The ANNA Shelter's Animal Cruelty Division said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that an officer responded to a "brutal massacre." The shelter said the owners of the nine dogs left town, leaving a friend to watch the animals. When the owners returned home, they found that seven of their dogs were dead and two were critically injured, the shelter said. All nine dogs were German Shepherds, ages eight months to 5 years old. "The two survivors were triaged and stabilized here in Erie. One was transported to a critical care specialist veterinarian in Pittsburgh with three bullets lodged in his shoulder, hip and jaw. He will be undergoing emergency surgery shortly," the post said.It is not clear if anyone has been charged. No update was available on the condition of the two surviving dogs.  Anyone with information can call 814-572-5913.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

UPDATE: – (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 8:00 PM, Troopers from the Bridgeport Detachment along with officers from the Clarksburg Police Department responded to Olive Garden located in the Eastpointe Shopping Center. Once on scene officers discovered the remains of an adult male subject...
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Minnesota

Man dies after being run over by his horse outside St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex

ST. CLOUD – An Isanti man was killed Sunday outside of St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex after he was trampled by one of his horses, which he brought there to give free carriage rides.Police say it happened at about 2:25 p.m. during a special event held in the complex's parking lot.The 44-year-old victim was walking with his Clydesdale horses, who were pulling a carriage that held his 5-year-old son, when "he lost control and was run over by one of the horses."Police say the Clydesdales then began running, while still pulling the carriage, toward Veterans Golf Course nearby. They stopped after the carriage hit a tree and got stuck. The victim's son was not hurt.The man later died at St. Cloud Hospital.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy