Fresno, CA

Ticket to an Audra McDonald concert in Fresno is hard to get. Here’s your next chance

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Good Company Players has announced the lineup for its 2023 season.

It’s the Fresno theater company’s 50th anniversary season and the announcement came with a bit of a surprise: GCP will host a special guest concert with Audra McDonald (as first reported by the Munro Review ).

She will perform June 25, 2023.

Along with being a well known and respected singer and actor (both on stage and big and small screens) and a six-time Tony Award winner (in all four acting categories), McDonald is a Fresno native who got early training through GCP’s Junior Company. She graduated from Roosevelt High School for the Performing Arts and is open about the role each had in her life and career.

“Audra is a dear friend and former member of Good Company Players,” said Emily Pessano, whose father Dan Pessano is GCP’s managing director and helped launch the theater company.

“She worked to make time in her incredibly busy schedule to help us celebrate our 50th anniversary.”

This will be McDonald’s first performance in Fresno since 2018 and just her third in more than decade. She performed at the Warnors Theatre in 2011 with the Fresno Grand Opera Orchestra. The 2018 performance was at the Saroyan Theatre with the Fresno Philharmonic and was a sellout (even the marked-up secondary market tickets were gone).

As of now, tickets to see McDonald’s concert are $100 and available to both new and renewing season ticket holders online or by calling 559-266-9494 . Those buying a new GCP season ticket for 2023 get a discounted price through Aug. 1.

Tickets will eventually go on sale to the general public for $150, Pessano said, but there is no word yet on when that might be.

