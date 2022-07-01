ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Pedestrian seriously hurt in ‘hit and run’ collision Tuesday, LPD said

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMgqT_0gSHJmhN00

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report on Thursday provided information about a “hit and run accident” with injuries which happened early Tuesday morning in the 5400 block of 50th Street.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

An officer wrote, “When I arrived on scene I observed [the victim] lying in the roadway on his back.”

“Other vehicles in the roadway had stopped so [the victim] would not get hit again,” the police report also said. “[The victim] appeared to be in a lot of pain. [The victim] had visible injuries to his torso and his shoulder area.”

Police found surveillance video which showed the victim walking northbound in the 5400 block of 50th Street. The victim “failed to yield the right of way” and was struck. But the driver of vehicle kept right on going eastbound, according to the police report.

Debris from the vehicle was found at the scene.

Police on Thursday afternoon said the victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. There were no other updates at that time, LPD said.

Click here to comment, react or share.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

LPD released names, other details in Sunday morning collision

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Sunday morning collision that resulted in one person being sent to the hospital with serious injuries is being investigated by the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit. On Sunday afternoon, LPD released new information including the name of the crash victim. The crash between an...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LCSO: Crews respond to large grass fire near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews responded to a large grass fire just northwest of Shallowater late Monday night, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officer. LCSO said deputies first responded at 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of FM 179 and FM 1729. Shallowater and West Carlisle Fire Department responded. The Shallowater Fire Department responded again at approximately 2:00 a.m. after getting a call that the fire reignited, according to LCSO.
SHALLOWATER, TX
fox34.com

Motorcyclist in Sunday crash identified, sustained serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash between a SUV and a motorcycle early Sunday morning. Craig Ross, 52, was driving his motorcycle east on the 400 block of 50th Street, according to a police report. At the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue D, the motorcycle crashed into an SUV driven by 31-year-old Darlena Williams. The SUV was attempting to turn south onto Avenue D.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Cars
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LFR responds to Independence Day grass fire, no injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after a grass fire in southwest Lubbock late Monday night, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. LFR said crews were called to 146th Street and Frankford Avenue at 10:11 p.m., and the scene was cleared by 11:28 p.m. Details on property damage were not yet known. LFR said more information would be released as it became available.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1 seriously injured in crash, 50th and Ave. D

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a motorcycle crash resulted in serious injuries early Sunday morning. Officers were called after 2:00 a.m. to the area of 50th Street and Avenue D. A motorcycle collided with another vehicle, police said. “The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries,” […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Lpd#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
KCBD

West Lubbock house fire classified as ‘criminal’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a single story home on the 4800 block of 41st street. A neighbor saw the fire and reported it to police. The LFR arrived at the scene a little after 1 p.m. The residence was vacant while...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

North Lubbock shooting ends in police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded reports of shots fired near 25th Street and Texas Avenue. The call came Sunday morning around 4 a.m. The LPD reportedly chased a car from the shooting location to the area of 45th Street and I-27. One person was taken into...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Yet Another Hit-and-Run Involving a Pedestrian in Lubbock

Yet another pedestrian has been injured after being involved in a hit-and-run in Lubbock. KAMC News reports that the incident happened on Tuesday, June 28th in the early morning hours. Surveillance footage showed the victim, who wasn't identified, walking northbound in the 5400 block of 50th Street. It's said that...
LUBBOCK, TX
Nationwide Report

52-year-old Craig Ross seriously injured, 31-year-old Darlena Williams and Chron Taylor hurt in a crash (Lubbock, TX)

52-year-old Craig Ross seriously injured, 31-year-old Darlena Williams and Chron Taylor hurt in a crash (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 52-year-old Craig Ross, 31-year-old Darlena Williams and 29-year-old Chron Taylor as the victims who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash was reported a little after 2 a.m. in the 400 block of 50th Street [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: shooting ends in police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A shots fired call in North Lubbock ended in a police chase early Sunday morning. An early morning crash resulted in serious injuries for the motorcycle driver involved. The Uvalde ISD police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo resigned from his seat on the Uvalde...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Good Samaritans attempt catch suspect fleeing from Tuesday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas— The juveniles who fled the scene of a crash on Tuesday were involved in a robbery earlier that day, according to LPD records. One of the suspects left the scene of the crash, and multiple good Samaritans started chasing, according to a police report. But the suspect pulled out a handgun which caused the good Samaritans to end the chase.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man arrested for stalking, found with rifles at motel

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for a gun-related charge at a motel and was later charged with stalking. An officer reported to the Satellite Motel to question Jose Martinez, 27. According to a police report, the officer detained Martinez. The officer searched the room with Martinez’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy