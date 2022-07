No beautiful day in Loveland should go without a walk around Old Fairgrounds Park: the river, the picnic area, the splash park for the kids and Fairgrounds Bridge. I grew up in Loveland and now live in Downtown, very close to [Old] Fairgrounds Park. Recently, on a very nice afternoon, I went for a walk over to the park and walked along Fairgrounds Bridge. It is a very cool structure, and it's been in Loveland for over 100 years.

