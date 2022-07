WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope you have a happy and safe Independence Day! Thanks for checking in for your First Alert Forecast that has a familiar summer drumbeat here on the Fourth. Expect steamy sun to drive temperatures well into the 80s in between spotty, cooling, drenching, and possibly electric storms. Any storms will tend to bubble along the Intracoastal Waterway first, work farther inland deeper in the afternoon, and trend toward the Sandhills in the evening. Perhaps not all - but much - of the Cape Fear Region ought to be shower or storm-free by fireworks time.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO