Palm Beach County, FL

Potential buyer of raceway withdraws from sale

By Scott Sutton
 4 days ago
The future of the Palm Beach International Raceway is still very much unclear after a new development this week.

Portman Industrial has sought to purchase and redevelop the space into four warehouse buildings, which the company said would bring in 1,500 new jobs.

However, a South Florida Water Management document filed Monday shows that Portman withdrew its application for permits.

The company was seeking to buy the 174 acres of land along Beeline Highway in northern Palm Beach County where the raceway has existed for decades.

That plan hit a roadblock in April after the Palm Beach County Zoning Commission voted 7-0 to prohibit the raceway from being turned into an industrial park. Commissioners raised concerns about impacts on the environment and traffic safety.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw also penned a new letter earlier this year saying that if the Palm Beach International Raceway was lost it could mean an increase in drag racing on neighborhood streets.

News of the possible sale of the raceway has prompted a push by fans and entertainers, including Miami rapper Pitbull, to save the track.

Formula Race Promotions launched a public campaign last year to buy the property and turn it into a racing tourist attraction.

Comments / 1

Parkland Talk

Parkland Resident Recognized by South Florida Business Journal

Parkland resident and commercial real estate professional Eric Wolf, president of Excel Construction of Florida, was named to the list of 40 Under 40 by South Florida Business Journal. According to a statement, he’s recognized for being among the best and brightest young professionals in South Florida who have excelled...
PARKLAND, FL
