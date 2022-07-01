ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTJCX_0gSHIy5400

The European Union’s executive arm on Friday pledged to draft an emergency plan this month aimed at helping member countries do without Russian energy in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the initiative would build on EU moves to ditch Russian coal, oil and natural gas and would complement a bloc-wide push to accelerate the development of renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

“We are preparing emergency plans for Europe,” von der Leyen said in the Czech town of Litomysl, where she marked the start of the country’s six-month stint as holder of the rotating EU presidency. “Energy prices are high. People -- rightly so -- expect us to do something about it.”

She said the contingency plan, due around mid-July, would focus on two key points including having a “clear idea" of where to cut back on Russian energy supply and to do it “in a smart way” as well as to rally around EU countries facing supply squeezes.

“We need a good, common plan that the energy flows, or the gas flows, where it is needed most,” von der Leyen said.

She said the plan would be developed in coordination with the Czech government, whose prime minister highlighted the political pressure across the EU to act.

“Energy prices are suffocating our economy,” Premier Petr Fiala said alongside von der Leyen. “This is our biggest test for the coming months.”

The commission announced in May a plan dubbed REPowerEU to abandon Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, proposing a nearly 300 billion-euro ($312 billion) package that includes more efficient use of fuels and faster rollout of renewable power.

“The next step is to make available to the EU member states the 300 billion euros that come along with REPpowerEU, and therefore, of course, we count on your presidency to reach rapidly agreement on the adoption of the REPowerEU regulation,” von der Leyen told the Czech premier.

This investment initiative is meant to help the 27 EU countries start weaning themselves off Russian fossil fuels this year. The goal is to deprive Russia, the EU’s main supplier of oil, natural gas and coal, of tens of billions in revenue and strengthen EU climate policies.

———

Jonathan Stearns in Brussels contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Ukraine says Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkey

Turkish customs authorities have detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain that Ukraine says is stolen, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday. Ukraine had previously asked Turkey to detain the Russian-flagged Zhibek Zholy cargo ship, according to an official and documents viewed by Reuters. Turkish customs authorities have detained...
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

Humiliated Russian Troops Flee Ukraine’s Snake Island on Speed Boats

Russian forces controlling Ukraine’s Snake Island have been forced to flee on speed boats after the Ukrainian military launched a brutal offensive to take it back. “Operational Command South confirms the Russian occupiers have left Snake Island. They couldn’t stand the weather, the ground was burning under their feet, the sea was boiling, the air was too hot. P.S. Russian warships go f*ck yourselves!” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted early Thursday.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petr Fiala
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Eu#Russian#The European Union#Kremlin#European Commission#Czech#Litomysl
AOL Corp

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - Russia rained missiles down near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Friday, Ukrainian officials said, hitting an apartment building and a resort and killing at least 18 people. Russia denied the accusation. FIGHTING. * The Kremlin denied targeting civilians. "I would like to remind you of the...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin tells troops to ‘absolutely rest and recover’

Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of “using the language of nuclear blackmail” before noting a solution to the grain blockade in Ukraine might not receive Russian consent.Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee, repeated calls for the UK to secure a UN General Assembly resolution to create a “humanitarian safe haven” around the port of Odesa to ensure “vital grain exports can not only reach Europe but also Africa and prevent famine there”.The prime minister, in his reply, told the Commons the work is being led by the UN but the solution “does not depend upon Russian...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Putin vows to continue war and the mood in a shelled Russian city

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his defence minister to continue the war in Ukraine according to "previously approved plans". His televised comments came as Ukrainian officials said their troops had withdrawn from Lysychansk, leaving Russian forces in control of the whole of Luhansk - one of the two regions which make up the Donbas.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

728K+
Followers
163K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy