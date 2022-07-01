ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Apple fans rejoice as Steve Jobs awarded posthumous presidential medal of freedom by Biden

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Apple fans have celebrated the announcement that Steve Jobs will be awarded a posthumous presidential medal of freedom by Joe Biden .

Jobs, who co-founded and was CEO of the tech company before his death in 2011, will receive the highest civilian honour from the White House on 7 July.

The medal of freedom is presented to “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States , world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” according to the White House.

Jobs founded Apple in 1976 and his leadership grew into one of the world’s most successful and influential companies, with hit products such as the iPhone, Mac and iPod.

In addition to Jobs, the White House will also present medals of freedom to Simone Biles, Gabrielle Giffords, John McCain, Megan Rapinoe, and Denzel Washington.

“Steve Jobs was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar, and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company,” the White House said in a statement.

“His vision, imagination, and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film, and wireless industries.”

Apple fans on Twitter seemed thrilled at the news.

“This is so AWESOME! Jobs deserves this recognition. Hooray for Apple and hooray for Steve Jobs,” wrote one.

And another added: “Long overdue.”

“Trump’s idea of a Medal Of Freedom award recipient—Rush Limbaugh. Biden’s idea of a Medal Of Freedom award recipient - Steve Jobs,” added another.

