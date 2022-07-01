ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Gerard Pique ‘asked FA president to move Spain match so he could watch Davis Cup tennis match with Shakira’

By Anthony Chapman
 4 days ago

GERARD PIQUE reportedly asked the Spanish FA president to move a Spain match so he could attend a tennis match with wife Shakira.

El Confidencial claims Pique spoke with Luis Rubiales in 2019, hoping to get Spain’s friendly against Romania on November 18 moved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vzA5_0gSHIdn300
Gerard Pique reportedly asked for a Spain match to be moved so he could watch tennis with Shakira Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmmBY_0gSHIdn300
Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales said he'd try to move the game - but it ended up staying on the same date Credit: EPA

That’s because the Barcelona star was eager to attend the start of the Davis Cup on the same day in Madrid.

Pique’s company Kosmos organises the tennis competition.

And the centre-back was desperate to be at the event alongside pop star partner Shakira, with the pair having recently split.

However, Rubiales seemingly paid no attention to Pique’s plea.

That’s because Spain’s match against Romania went ahead, with the hosts winning 5-0.

But Pique was absent from the matchday squad as he opted to attend the tennis instead.

Pique reportedly said to Rubiales: “Rubi, we have to speak about an issue that is very important for me and you need to do me this favour one way or another.

“I will explain. I can see that there is a match, which is Spain-Romania... on Monday the 18th of November.

“Monday the 18th of November the Davis Cup starts in Madrid, as well.

“Shakira will do the inauguration, my partner will sing, we will put on an insane show, in the afternoon there will be matches.

“Of course, if that same match between Spain and Romania at the Wanda is also on, we are cannibalising each other, we ruin each other.

“I don't know what the calendar before is, I don't know if it can be moved to Sunday, which would be perfect. I don't know if you play Friday or Thursday.

“Let's look at the calendar issue, but I know that you still haven't started selling tickets and it would be possible to move it, therefore, let's look at (it).”

Rubiales reportedly answered: "Ok I will look to see if it is possible, I don't know if it is possible, but if it is possible, we will try it."

It’s not the first time Pique has courted controversy after his company Kosmos reportedly earned £20m from the Spanish Super Cup’s move to Saudi Arabia.

But Pique is adamant he did nothing wrong, insisting the deal was above board and no illegal acts were committed.

