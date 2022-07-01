ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Environmental justice advocates slam Supreme Court ruling

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KiQhR_0gSHIZD100

The Supreme Court decision to limit how the Environmental Protection Agency regulates carbon dioxide emissions from power plants could make an already grave situation worse for those affected most by climate change and air pollution, advocates say.

Environmental and climate justice advocates from across the United States are decrying the court's 6-3 ruling, saying it will be felt most by communities of color and poor communities, which are located near power plants at higher percentages than the national average. They are calling on the EPA to find alternate ways to limit carbon dioxide emissions and other forms of air pollution, and for Congress to grant the agency the authority to do so.

The court did not prohibit the EPA from regulating carbon emissions, in fact Chief Justice John Roberts said capping carbon emissions to move the U.S. away from burning coal for electricity “may be sensible for the crisis of the day."

Despite this, advocates said the ruling puts disadvantaged communities at risk of greater harm due to the effects of climate change and air pollution. They also are concerned about the ability of the EPA to enforce other bedrock environmental laws, like the Clean Water Act.

The Supreme Court decision "denies relief to Black and other communities of color as well as poor communities disproportionately exposed to power plant pollution and vulnerable to climate change,” Monique Harden, assistant director of law and policy at the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice told the Associated Press .

Harden's organization has done extensive research on the effects of heavy industry on people living along the Mississippi River Chemical Corridor — also known to some as Cancer Alley — a stretch of petrochemical plants and oil refineries.

That corridor touches New Orleans and Baton Rouge, two cities that have experienced intense storm surges and hurricanes worsened by climate change over the last 20 years. And Baton Rouge has a power plant, Big Cajun II, with two coal-fired units that's owned by Cleco Power.

Thousands of miles west the Supreme Court decision was just as alarming to Darryl Molina Sarmiento, executive director of Communities for a Better Environment. She said the ruling is part of a decades-long effort by the fossil fuel industry to strip the EPA of its ability to protect vulnerable communities, including those that live alongside power plants.

“Because the entire western grid is connected, a polluting power plant in Southeast L.A. can be supplying power to wealthy white communities in Utah," she said. The same is true when California imports power from coal-fired power plants in Arizona and the low-income communities of color that surround them there are polluted, she said.

On a press briefing with the Green New Deal Network, a nationwide coalition of environmental organizations, U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman expressed concern that the decision could set a precedent that will limit regulatory agencies in their ability to protect human health.

“This ruling could potentially undermine all kinds of regulations that are about saving lives and promoting well-being," he said. "We cannot, we must not and we will not let this court stop us. The Biden administration must declare a climate emergency immediately and use every single power at its disposal.”

Although carbon dioxide is not a health hazard, many other pollutants that are harmful to the respiratory system, like particulate matter and nitrogen oxides, are typically emitted along with them. Recent research has shown that people of color are disproportionately exposed to this type of air pollution.

“It is our responsibility to respond at this time because we cannot allow those who are most vulnerable to pay this price,” said Sen. Ed Markey, who was also on the call. “It’s up to those of us who have been given some power, given some privilege to now stand up, shoulder to shoulder with them, to engage in this fight.”

___

Follow Drew Costley on Twitter: @drewcostley.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Georgia probe of Trump election schemes

The Fulton County, Georgiagrand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory has issued subpoenas to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, and several other attorneys who played roles in Mr Trump’s scheme.In addition to Mr Graham and Mr Giuliani, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the 23-person special grand jury has also moved to compel attorneys John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesbro, and Jenna Ellis, as well lawyer and podcast host Jacki Pick Deason to give evidence in the probe of efforts by Mr Trump’s associates to pressure Georgia officials...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Ed Markey
Salon

"Cataclysmic": Conservatives on Supreme Court rule against EPA's plan to combat climate change

In spite of the accelerating pace of global warming, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court dealt a major blow to the Biden administration's attempts to slash emissions through regulatory powers resting in federal agencies. In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the federal government's authority to regulate in areas like climate policy or food and worker safety.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: ‘Terrified’ WBNA player writes letter to Biden pleading for freedom from Russia

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Justice#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court
Reuters

Reactions to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on carbon emissions

June 30 (Reuters) - Here are reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday limiting the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants. read more. SENATOR KEVIN CRAMER, NORTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN:. "Today’s ruling reaffirms Congress never intended the federal government to regulate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

OPINION: A Supreme Court Ruling That Impacts Climate Change Makes Environmental Racism Worse

As we near Independence Day, the freedom to breathe clean air is even more under siege after the Thursday (June 30) 6-3 Supreme Court ruling on West Virginia v. EPA that can place severe limitations on the EPA’s government authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. By removing these government regulations of pollutants, Black communities will continue turning into what Pro Publica identified as “sacrifice zones” in that state and across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Phys.org

'Not all is lost' in climate change fight after Supreme Court limits EPA's regulatory power

The Supreme Court Thursday issued a ruling limiting the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. The 6-3 vote along party lines called into question the federal agency's regulatory authority by suggesting that it does not have the power to cap carbon emissions from power plants through a 1970 law called the Clean Air Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Supreme Court ruling in EPA case a 'win' for KY, AG says

(The Center Square) – Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the Environmental Protection Agency not having the power to mandate coal-powered electricity plants to either reduce their production or subsidize gas-, wind- or solar-powered plants is a “win” for Kentucky, according to the state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court delivers devastating blow to US climate action

The US Supreme Court has limited the power of America’s top environmental regulator to cut greenhouse gas emissions in a landmark ruling that deals a blow to climate action.The justices curtailed the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over emissions from coal-fired power plants in a case brought by 19 Republican-leaning states and fossil-fuel interests led by West Virginia.The decision caps off a near decade-long legal battle that started under the Obama administration and could kneecap president Biden’s ambitious plans to cut domestic emissions in half by 2030. “The Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v EPA is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

728K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy