ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Catch of the day: Rescuers save 5-foot sturgeon in Idaho

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbieK_0gSHIVg700
Catch of the day: Rescuers save 5-foot sturgeon in Idaho Rescuers released the fish into the Snake River. (Idaho Fish and Game)

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A unique catch-and-release in Idaho allowed a large fish to get back home with the help of Idaho Fish and Game officials.

Idaho Fish and Game officials were called to help a sturgeon that had been reported trapped in a canal in Blackfoot, officials said in a news release. When personnel arrived, at least a third of the fish’s body was above the water.

Video posted to YouTube by Idaho Fish and Game officials show the animal thrashing in the shallow water as two people go to rescue it. Crews were able to remove the animal, described as nearly 5 foot long, and put it in a tank filled with water to drive it to the nearby Snake River.

White sturgeon are the largest freshwater fish in North America, and can weigh up to 1,500 pounds and live over 100 years, according to Idaho Fish and Game. Because of the greatly reduced fish population in Idaho, the IDFG adopted catch-and-release-only regulations for white sturgeon in 1970.

Officials said they believe the sturgeon found in the canal simply worked its way up from the river and got stuck in lowered water levels.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers

JACKSON, Calif. — (AP) — A Fourth of July wildfire that authorities say may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue temporarily trapped holiday revelers as it chewed through a mountainous California region that's a top tourism destination, officials said. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
WOKV

Fireworks believed to have caused 2 Florida house fires

FISHHAWK, Fla. — Officials believe that fireworks caused two different house fires in Florida on the Fourth of July. WTVT said on Monday evening that the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire around 9:47 a.m. after the homeowner called to report a garage fire that was quickly spreading in their house in Fishhawk.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Blackfoot, ID
Government
City
Blackfoot, ID
Local
Idaho Government
WOKV

Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WOKV

One hospitalized in early morning St. Augustine shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — One person is hospitalized following a morning shooting in St. Augustine. Around 5:45 am, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Rosella Court and found the victim who had been shot several times. Deputies tell us the injuries appeared to...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WOKV

Court battles continue across South in wake of Roe decision

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Attorneys argued over abortion laws Tuesday in three Southern states in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave states the power to limit or outlaw the termination of pregnancies. In Mississippi, a judge held a hearing but didn’t say how or...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sturgeon#Rescuers#Idaho Fish#Idfg#Cox Media Group
WOKV

After West Virginia opioid verdict, another case postponed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A trial in a lawsuit accusing three major U.S. drug distributors of causing a health crisis throughout West Virginia was postponed Tuesday, a day after the companies prevailed in another case in the state. Attorneys who represented Cabell County and the city of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOKV

Feds seize more than $1.1 million in narcotics at California port

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S Customs and Border Protection Officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $1.1 million from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California. According to a news release, a 43-year-old man driving a 2011 Lincoln MKZ entered the United States from Mexico just before 2 a.m. local time on June 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy