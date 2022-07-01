ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things: Fans distressed after Netflix crashes amid Volume 2 release

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Netflix released volume two of the fourth season of Stranger Things on Friday (1 July) at 3am ET (8am BST), but not without some technical difficulties.

Already part one of the penultimate season of the sci-fi series broke Netflix streaming records, becoming the largest-ever premiere weekend debut for an English-language series.

Now, it looks like part two might be well on its way to similar heights after streamer demand skyrocketed amid its release, forcing the platform to crash momentarily.

According to Variety , user complaints peaked at nearly 13,000. Distressed fans were quick to jump on Twitter to share their devastation at the Netflix error.

Alongside a photo of a man crying, one user wrote: “I did not stay awake this long for Netflix to crash #StrangerThings.”

“I did not just count down the seconds like it’s New Years for Netflix to crash,” a second fan commented.

Many found the news amusing, with somebody tweeting, “Did we seriously crash Netflix?” followed by a laughing emoji.

“That’s strange that Netflix would crash,” one fan wrote, making a pun out of the show title. “In fact, I would say it’s one of the stranger things I’ve heard recently!”

Part one of the season comprised of eight episodes, however, the final volume has been split into two mega-long episodes , with a run time of 85 minutes for the first episode and the last episode stretched to two and a half hours.

Read The Independent’s full review of Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 here .

Stranger Things is available to stream now on Netflix.

The Independent

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer responds to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of show

The Stranger Things writers have responded to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of the show.Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, candidly called out its creators, the Duffer brothers for failing to killing off many original characters. Follwing the conclusion to season four, many reshared Brown’s comments due to the fact that every one of the main set of heroes made it out alive despite the fact fans were convinced one would die.Brown told TheWrap in the video: “It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown makes season 5 demand after season 4 criticism

Two Stranger Things stars called out the series after completing work on season four.Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been in the Netflix show since its first season, and, during promotion of the latest episodes, spoke candidly about their thoughts regarding deaths in the series.Season four concluded with two last episodes, which were released on Friday (1 July), and those who streamed them were anxious to find out which characters died. However, every one of the original crew of heroes made it out alive.This led to some criticism of showrunners, the Duffer brothers, with many arguing that the...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things writers explain how they decided who would die in season four

Stranger Things' creators have described how they decided to kill off characters in the latest installment of the show.The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, weighed in on a particular character's death on the Happy Sad Confused podcast."When you do a death in a show, if you're killing someone no-one cares about it has no impact. The goal of course was to make [the character who dies] a very loveable character", they explained.The brothers have confirmed that the next season of Stranger Things will be its last.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Stranger things creators respond to Millie Bobby Brown's criticismKate Bush ‘shocked’ by Running Up That Hill success on Stranger ThingsTom Hanks 'doesn't understand' why Tim Allen was replaced by Chris Evans in Lightyear
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Variety
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella welcome second child together: ‘A little sister to Leo’

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella have welcomed their second child together over the fourth of July weekend. A representative for the couple confirmed the news in a statement to People on Monday (4 July). The statement read: “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on 2 July, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child.” The newborn’s name has not been revealed yet. The Kill Bill director has previously opened up about naming his two-year-old son Leo, telling late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel last year that “we almost didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen show following fatal shopping centre shooting

Harry Styles has cancelled a concert in Copenhagen following a fatal shooting at a nearby shopping centre.The former One Direction star, 28, was due to take to the stage at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly anticipated Love On Tour shows.However, on Sunday afternoon Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.Police confirmed several people were killed with others injured, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.A...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey fans wild about his July 4 message: ‘Run for president!’

Matthew McConaughey fans have welcomed his July 4 message, which the actor shared on social media. On Twitter and Instagram today (4 July), alongside the caption, “Build a better nest,” the film star, 52, posted a video recording of himself sitting in a chair while drinking a glass of his Wild Turkey Longbranch bourbon.“Did you know our national bird – the bald eagle – its primary purpose in life is to build a better nest,” McConaughey says in the clip released on US holiday, Independence Day. “I don’t know why but I like that.”Fans have shared a host of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele ‘stands by’ decision to postpone Las Vegas residency as she shares first update since cancellation

Adele has said that she was a “shell of a person” after the “brutal” reaction to postponing her Las Vegas residency.The British singer was due to perform weekend shows from January to April at Caesar’s Palace.However, less than 24 hours before the first shows were due to begin, Adele shared a video to social media tearfully explaining that the show was not going to be ready on time.No further updates have been given since then, much to the chagrin of Adele’s fans. In May, they bombarded the comments section of her Instagram to ask for “updates on Vegas”.Appearing on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Luca after other boys’ actions in villa

Love Island viewers have been pointing out how smug Luca is going to be when all the girls return from Casa Amor.The male contestants have all been left in the original villa, with a set of new girls joining them. The original girls, meanwhile, have been moved to sister villa Casa Amor, where a new group of boys have arrived.Many fans of the show have pointed out how quick the boys were to have their heads turned by the new girls, and noted the fact that Luca – who is very loyal to Gemma – seems to be one...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Travis Scott halts concert to order fans to stop dangling from lighting truss amid safety concerns

Travis Scott stopped his latest show to order fans to get down and stop climbing a lighting truss by the stage. The rapper’s response comes after a fatal surge during his 2021 Astroworld festival left 10 people dead and more than 4,900 injured.While Scott still hasn’t performed his first major concert since the incident, on Monday (4 July) he joined the Coney Art Walls’ lineup for their Independence Day event – Day Party with Meek Mill. In new TMZ video footage, fans can be seen climbing up and sitting on the metal structures. Midway through a performance of “Antidote”,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bad Bunny Album Back at No. 1; Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Is Her First Top 10 Pop Hit Since 2016

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” has now spent three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, becoming the only all-Spanish-language album to ever spend multiple weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. The 23-track set has the second-most weeks at No. 1 in 2022, following the “Encanto” soundtrack, which had nine. Out of its first eight weeks on the chart, “Un Verano Sin Ti” has yet to fall below No. 2. In total, the album earned 115,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending June 30, according to Billboard via Luminate. Luke Combs scores...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

How Jhené Aiko unveiled her pregnancy with Big Sean

Jhené Aiko has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Big Sean.The singer and rapper first began dating in 2016, while Aiko has a 13-year-old daughter called Namiko Love with singer O’Ryan.On Saturday (2 July), the couple were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, with Aiko visibly pregnant.Celebrating the news on Sunday (3 July) night, Aiko shared a photo to Instagram of her younger self holding her stomach.The post was met with an outpouring of support from her fans, with one commenting: “So, so happy for you both and for the sweet being coming in to grace your lives...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

A celebrity volcanologist couple spotlighted in new doc

There is a curious love triangle that sits at the center of the new documentary “ Fire of Love." It's between a man, a woman and a volcano. Well, all volcanoes really. The names might not be especially well-known today, but in the 1970s and '80s, French scientists Katia Krafft and Maurice Krafft were to volcanoes what Jacques Cousteau was to oceans. The married couple traveled the world for some 20 years in pursuit of their studies, capturing the spectacles with 16mm cameras and writing colorfully about their findings until their deaths in 1991 on Mount Unzen in Japan. On...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Justin Bieber’s grandmother Kathy caught up in fiery car crash, reports claim

Justin Bieber’s grandmother has reportedly been involved in a fiery, near-fatal car crash.According to reports by TMZ, Kathy Bieber’s convertible was hit while she was stopped in a street in Stratford, Ontario on Saturday (2 July).The accident was discussed on a local Facebook page about classic cars in the area, with a picture circulating showing smoke billowing from the red and white convertible.One commenter claimed that he was involved in the accident, along with Kathy, who he said was the owner of the car.The Facebook user claimed: “We were at a dead stop as a car was turning left...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Depressed security guard reveals how Mark Wahlberg changed his life with seven words

A father who self-medicated his depression with drink and drugs has set his sights on Hollywood after a chat with movie star Mark Wahlberg inspired him to unlock an acting talent that has seen him film alongside Samuel L Jackson.Jamie Humphrey, 33, was working as a security guard on the set of the movie Infinite in 2019 when a chance encounter with Wahlberg became pivotal to him rebuilding his life and pursuing his acting dreams.Jamie, of Sittingbourne, Kent, whose wife, Lisa, 27, is a stay-at-home mpther to their five children, said: “I was working on a film set, guarding Mark...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

The Terminal List: Limited Series Review

This is a non-spoiler review for all eight episodes of The Terminal List, which premieres Friday, July 1 on Amazon Prime Video. The Terminal List, adapted from the first of Jack Carr's five "James Reece" books, is an earnest but overlong revenge thriller featuring Chris Pratt in humorless Heartland hero mode, for story that hits all the important "Big Dad Energy" beats that Amazon's been chasing after its success with both Bosch and Jack Ryan. In that regard, The Terminal List fits in well, even occasionally delivering devilish twists and engaging action, but it also wallows incessantly in heaviness, beating the same drum over and over until much of it becomes dull.
TV SERIES
