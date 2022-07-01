ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Argentina a key destination on Scotland’s World Cup path, says Grant Gilchrist

By Anthony Brown
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xozsa_0gSHIKDM00

Grant Gilchrist believes the three-Test series in Argentina is crucial to setting Scotland on the right path ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Gregor Townsend’s side play the first of their matches against the Pumas in San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday evening.

And Gilchrist, who will captain the Scots in the absence of regular skipper Stuart Hogg , feels they can use their time in South America to start generating momentum and a positive vibe which can carry them towards the showpiece tournament in France in a little over a year.

“For us as a team, we’re at a point now, on the road towards the World Cup, that this series is going to play a pivotal part in setting us on the right road,” said Gilchrist.

This series is going to play a pivotal part in setting us on the right road

Grant Gilchrist

“For the guys who don’t have a lot of experience, it is going to be invaluable for them to play in these high-level Test matches away from home.

“It will be a real test of us as a team and as individuals. It’s a great time for us and it will be really important moving forward into the next year.”

Scotland – who have left British & Irish Lions trio Chris Harris, Finn Russell and Hogg at home to recharge their batteries this summer – have several inexperienced players within their touring squad as they look to banish any lingering negativity from an underwhelming Six Nations campaign.

Gilchrist is adamant the whole experience of travelling to South America in a big group will help foster a strong team spirit in the lead-up to the World Cup.

“We’ve looked a lot at the Six Nations, and the guys who were involved want to do things better individually and collectively,” he said. “But this to me feels like a fresh start. It’s a completely different beast coming on tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JH2xQ_0gSHIKDM00

“There are challenges with it in terms of playing away from home in a hostile environment against quality opposition but there are huge positives as we spend four weeks living with each other, and the camaraderie and togetherness you can build in that time can be massive moving forward towards the Autumn Tests and then the World Cup.

“There are huge positives from this experience, especially for the younger guys coming on tour for the first time and getting that exposure to what it’s like.

“Hopefully we can deliver the performances and get the momentum we need as a team going forward but also create experiences and really enjoy ourselves during this four weeks.”

Scotland have won their last five meetings with Argentina, and Gilchrist was part of the team that won 44-15 away to the Pumas in Resistencia four years ago. He is braced for a strong challenge from the hosts.

“I’ve played against Argentina a few times and it’s always a physical battle,” he said. “With the individuals they’ve got and the style of rugby they want to play, it can be a bit crazy at times but it always leads to entertaining games.

“For me personally, I’ve had some great results against Argentina but we’re under no illusions: this Argentina team, when you look at the squad they’ve got and where their players are playing in the world, they’re leading performers across a lot of the top teams in Europe and the southern hemisphere. That’s the challenge and we’re excited about it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sam Underhill set to replace Tom Curry for England against Australia

Sam Underhill is poised to fill the void in England’s back row created by Tom Curry’s tour-ending concussion for Saturday’s do-or-die second Test against Australia in Brisbane.Underhill was overlooked altogether for the 30-28 defeat at Optus Stadium but is winning the race to be selected at openside flanker ahead of Lewis Ludlam and Jack Willis.The Bath back row was a star of the 2019 World Cup but since Japan he has been limited to winning only 13 caps due to concussion, Covid, illness and injury, making just one appearance in the recent Six Nations.Now he is poised to lead the...
RUGBY
The Independent

Injury rules Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas out of Euro 2022

Spain have confirmed captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered an ACL injury which will rule her out of Euro 2022.The Barcelona midfielder, last season’s Champions League top goalscorer, was injured during a training session on Tuesday.La Roja later announced scans had confirmed a rupture of the ACL in her left knee.A statement on the Spanish Football Federation website read: “Alexia Putellas suffers a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.“The tests carried out on the Spanish international on the afternoon of this Tuesday July 5 2022 at King Edward VII’s hospital in London, have confirmed that the captain of the Spanish women’s national team has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.”Spain, already without veteran forward Jennifer Hermoso through her own knee problem, are set to open their Group B campaign against Finland in Milton Keynes on Friday. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
UEFA
The Independent

Cameron Norrie: From Johannesburg and Auckland to Britain’s big Wimbledon hope

Cameron Norrie’s journey to the Wimbledon semi-finals is an international story of improvement, endurance and competitive desire.Norrie has been the leading British man since last October but his best grand slam run, which continued with a gutsy five-set victory over David Goffin in the last eight on Tuesday, is a huge milestone.The 26-year-old is hardly a new name on the scene but his low-key nature and steady rise up the rankings mean his profile is nothing like that of his fellow British number one Emma Raducanu.A new national hero has emerged 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/M6Q6GbeS59— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2022Norrie’s background also...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Europe#Scots#British
The Independent

Cameron Norrie reaches Wimbledon semi-finals with five-set victory over David Goffin

The unassuming nature that’s masked Cameron Norrie’s rise to British No 1 was ripped off in a thrilling comeback victory that showed heart and desire in striking abundance. This was not quite the odyssey of leaping and thrashing that Andy Murray has always made his signature, but there were tears of joy after Norrie saw off an inspired David Goffin in five tumultuous sets to become Britain’s first Wimbledon semi-finalist since Johanna Konta in 2017.It was a match Norrie was expected to win against an opponent ranked 46 places below him, but as the relentless consistency that the 26-year-old had...
TENNIS
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

From 6 July, Australia is dropping its passenger locator form and ending the requirement for tourists to test or show proof of vaccination on entry - making it one of a handful of long-haul destinations to scrap its remaining Covid travel rules.Mainland Portugal also ended its last remaining Covid rules on 1 July, joining a string of mainly European destinations which have taken the decision to simplify travel.If you’re looking for the simplest and least stressful holiday out there, these destinations are your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

728K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy