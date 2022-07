10th Anniversary iHeartRadio Music Festival – Day 1 – Sept. 18 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - UNSPECIFIED: In this image released on September 18, Thomas Rhett performs onstage for the 10th Anniversary of the iHeartRadio Music Festival streaming on CWTV.com and The CW App on September 18 & 19 and broadcast on The CW Network on September 27 & 28. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

If this doesn’t make you smile, then I don’t know what will.

Thomas Rhett recently shared an adorable picture on Instagram of his daughter Lillie with the biggest grin on her face.

©2022 Cox Media Group