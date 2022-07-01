ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Three arrested in Southwest Bakersfield after more than1 ton of fireworks seized

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
UPDATE (12:47 PM): KCSO said three men were arrested June 10th after deputies found about 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, 18 illegally owned firearms, narcotics, and money from illegal sales during a search.

Fernando Moreno, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal fireworks for sale, and numerous gun charges. Jose Luis Garcia, 42, was arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal fireworks for sale. Jose Elorza, 30, on suspicion of possession of illegal fireworks for sale and misdemeanor warrants.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said one person was arrested June 10th after one ton of illegal fireworks was found at a home in Southwest Bakersfield.

BFD's Investigative Unit (Arson Unit) in cooperation with the Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation on June 10th and seized 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

One person was arrested on suspicion of felony possession and sale of illegal pyrotechnics.

How to report the use of illegal fireworks

Kern County Fire Department says they'll have an unmanned aerial drone that will fly several thousand feet in the air searching for people using illegal fireworks.

A fine for a first offense for using illegal fireworks is $1,500, a second offense is $2,000, and third offense is $2,500.

You can call KCFD at 661-326-3473 to report illegal firework activity.

The Bakersfield Fire Department says you can also use this QR code below to report illegal fireworks:

Bakersfield Fire Department
How to report the use of illegal fireworks.

