Musk silent on Twitter for nine days

By Christopher Hutton
 4 days ago

Elon Musk , w hose tweets regularly make news, has not posted a tweet in nine days.

Musk has not tweeted since July 21, a surprising change for the tech billionaire considering his consistent presence on the platform.

Musk has been a serial tweeter for years and has posted more than 15,000 tweets since he started tweeting regularly in 2012, according to the Wall Street Journal .

While Musk has not provided a reason for his silence, the SpaceX CEO's companies have been dealing with a notable amount of legal and personal drama that may contribute.

AMTRACK AND BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY FILE SUIT IN AFTERMATH OF DEADLY CRASH

Twitter's deal with Musk has moved forward. While the billionaire threatened to end the agreement over allegations of excess spam bots, the company quickly provided him with relevant data to research his claims. Musk appeared at an all-hands Twitter meeting on June 16, in which he addressed the company's employees and expressed his vision for the company. This included significant growth in users and an emphasis on allowing users to say "pretty outrageous things" on the platform. The social media platform's board of directors issued an SEC filing on June 21 recommending that shareholders vote in favor of Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

Musk is currently having a tense relationship with one of his children. Xavier Musk, 18, who has identified as a transgender woman and has requested a legal name change to Vivian Jenna Wilson. While it is unclear what the state of Elon Musk's relationship is with his child, the billionaire's critical approach to pro-transgender talking points may have created tension between the two.

Tesla continues to face growing scrutiny over its practices. The company laid off nearly 200 Autopilot workers in California on Tuesday, likely as part of the company's planned mass layoffs . Those layoffs have led to a lawsuit from workers who claim that they were laid off without warning and should have received 60-days' notice. Tesla also faces another lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and harassment.

SpaceX has also come under scrutiny. Multiple employees filed a letter criticizing Musk for his public conduct and asked that SpaceX leadership intervene. The private space company responded by firing said employees. The company also won approval from the Federal Communications Commission to provide internet via its satellite-based provider Starlink to cars, airplanes, and ships.

WashingtonExaminer

SEE IT: Baby dons full face mask despite lack of mandate

A baby wearing an adult-sized mask was captured in a photo on social media during a domestic flight in New Zealand. The July 1 flight was traveling from Auckland to Wellington, a flight that generally lasts for just over an hour. An anonymous mother opted to mask her baby with an adult-sized disposable mask with two holes cut into it, as it covered the baby's face from the eyes down.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Bezos, Musk and other billionaires lose combined $1.4T in first half of 2022

Billionaires — including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk — took a financial hit in the first half of 2022, losing a total of $1.4 trillion, Bloomberg reported. Zuckerberg, whose total net worth is about $60 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, had begun the year with more than $100 billion, the news outlet noted.
STOCKS
The Verge

Tesla’s run of record quarterly deliveries comes to an end thanks to China’s COVID shutdowns

Tesla announced it had delivered 254,695 vehicles during the second quarter of 2022, about an 18 percent drop from the previous quarter. The report, which was published on Tesla’s site, signals an end to a nearly two-year-long run of record quarterly deliveries for Elon Musk’s company, which can mostly be attributed to lengthy COVID-related shutdowns of its factory in Shanghai.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Does Elon Musk's Latest Move Mean Tesla Is Doomed?

On Tuesday, Tesla reportedly laid off more than 200 people working on its Autopilot software and shuttered a facility in California. Musk has called full-self driving essential to Tesla's long-term health, warning the company could be worth "basically zero" without it. The cuts are just a small portion of the...
SFGate

Musk meets pope, uses Twitter to announce the audience

ROME (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose $44 billion bid to buy Twitter remains in limbo, used the social media platform to announce he had met with Pope Francis. “Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” Musk tweeted of the Friday afternoon audience, alongside a photo showing Musk, Francis and four of Musk’s teenage children.
RELIGION
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
215K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

