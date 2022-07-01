Musk silent on Twitter for nine days



Elon Musk , w hose tweets regularly make news, has not posted a tweet in nine days.

Musk has not tweeted since July 21, a surprising change for the tech billionaire considering his consistent presence on the platform.

Musk has been a serial tweeter for years and has posted more than 15,000 tweets since he started tweeting regularly in 2012, according to the Wall Street Journal .

While Musk has not provided a reason for his silence, the SpaceX CEO's companies have been dealing with a notable amount of legal and personal drama that may contribute.

Twitter's deal with Musk has moved forward. While the billionaire threatened to end the agreement over allegations of excess spam bots, the company quickly provided him with relevant data to research his claims. Musk appeared at an all-hands Twitter meeting on June 16, in which he addressed the company's employees and expressed his vision for the company. This included significant growth in users and an emphasis on allowing users to say "pretty outrageous things" on the platform. The social media platform's board of directors issued an SEC filing on June 21 recommending that shareholders vote in favor of Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

Musk is currently having a tense relationship with one of his children. Xavier Musk, 18, who has identified as a transgender woman and has requested a legal name change to Vivian Jenna Wilson. While it is unclear what the state of Elon Musk's relationship is with his child, the billionaire's critical approach to pro-transgender talking points may have created tension between the two.

Tesla continues to face growing scrutiny over its practices. The company laid off nearly 200 Autopilot workers in California on Tuesday, likely as part of the company's planned mass layoffs . Those layoffs have led to a lawsuit from workers who claim that they were laid off without warning and should have received 60-days' notice. Tesla also faces another lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and harassment.

SpaceX has also come under scrutiny. Multiple employees filed a letter criticizing Musk for his public conduct and asked that SpaceX leadership intervene. The private space company responded by firing said employees. The company also won approval from the Federal Communications Commission to provide internet via its satellite-based provider Starlink to cars, airplanes, and ships.