MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At just 18-years-old, Wisconsin’s Alyssa Drake has become a nationally-ranked competitive water skier. The Oconomowoc native said she found skiing at an early age, going out on the lake with her Dad as a baby. By the time she was 10, Drake had competed in Nationals and podiumed on her first try. In eighth grade Drake became homeschooled so she could focus on competitively skiing. The now 18-year-old recently graduated high school and will attend Florida Southern College and be on the Moccasins’ water ski team.

OCONOMOWOC, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO