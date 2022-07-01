Changes coming for Missouri voters
Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill which will require Missourians to present photo IDs when they vote, beginning with the Nov. 2 general election. The new law...www.laclederecord.com
Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill which will require Missourians to present photo IDs when they vote, beginning with the Nov. 2 general election. The new law...www.laclederecord.com
What counties in Missouri do not require a photo ID to vote? I’m over 60 years old and have always had to present a photo ID to vote, so this isn’t a change or something new that I’m aware of.
Voter ID needs to be Nationwide and in person so this country doesn't end up with the current administration we're dealing with.
I don't have a problem showing my ID to vote. That's the way it should be everywhere.
Comments / 30