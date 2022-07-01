ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Changes coming for Missouri voters

By STEVE SMITH • SSMITH@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill which will require Missourians to present photo IDs when they vote, beginning with the Nov. 2 general election. The new law...

Debbie Jordan
4d ago

What counties in Missouri do not require a photo ID to vote? I’m over 60 years old and have always had to present a photo ID to vote, so this isn’t a change or something new that I’m aware of.

Newbs1
3d ago

Voter ID needs to be Nationwide and in person so this country doesn't end up with the current administration we're dealing with.

John Chandler
3d ago

I don't have a problem showing my ID to vote. That's the way it should be everywhere.

