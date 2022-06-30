ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

With UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten, college football's future is two super-conferences

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Southern California and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024, college football is taking an irreversible step toward the construction of two major conferences at the expense of tradition and the remaining Power Five leagues. While viewed in administrative circles as a possibility since...

On3.com

Penn State coach James Franklin releases statement on Big Ten's additions of USC, UCLA

USC and UCLA are the latest shift in the realignment of conferences in college athletics. The southern California programs will take their brand to the northeast to compete with the best that the Big Ten has to offer. While it struck a massive blow to the Pac-12, it adds plenty of new pedigree to the conference along with its fourteen other members. One of those members is Penn State whose head football coach, James Franklin, had thoughts to share on the additions.
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Waiting To Hear From 1 Major Program

Notre Dame has the Big Ten's full attention as Pac-12 programs Oregon and Washington scramble to leave the conference. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big Ten is holding off on adding either Oregon or Washington to the conference for now. It's, instead, waiting on the Fighting Irish.
AthlonSports.com

Pac-12 Expansion Candidates to Replace USC and UCLA

College football realignment and conference expansion is back in the news after USC and UCLA decided to leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. With the Trojans and Bruins departing, the Pac-12 is down to 10 teams. Although the conference has yet to respond with an official declaration of expansion, moves may need to happen to bolster the league back to 12 or even 14 teams. The Pac-12 could also decide to stick at 10 programs for the future and opt to pass on expansion. However, with the danger of more expansion in the Big Ten, adding programs seems like the best course of action for the Pac-12.
ClutchPoints

Plans for Pac-12 after USC, UCLA departure for Big Ten, revealed

USC and UCLA shocked the Pac-12 on Thursday night after it was announced the two schools will be moving to the Big Ten. It puts the conference in a tough spot, as they lose two massive sporting programs in one swoop. The move isn’t official until 2024, but it sounds like commissioner George Kliavkoff is […] The post Plans for Pac-12 after USC, UCLA departure for Big Ten, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
On3.com

Two Penn State newcomers make preseason All-Big Ten list, Lions find a top-25 spot, and more of Phil Steele's thoughts on the program

The 2022 Phil Steele college football preview is available in a digital format and is also about to hit newsstands. What does it think about Penn State football in 2022?. Blue-White Illustrated has taken a look at the annual magazine that is the sport’s best overall preseason reading material prior to kickoff in the fall.
The Spun

Report: How Much Money Pac-12 Is Losing Over USC, UCLA

The Pac-12 is going to feel the defection of USC and UCLA for a long, long time. The conference lost both teams in its largest media market (as well as its surrounding areas). And all-in-all, its set to be a financial gut punch for what was once one of the nation's most popular leagues.
On3.com

Top-100 recruit John Walker announces top 5 schools

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive lineman John Walker has announced a change in his college commitment date, moving it up from October 22 to July 28. Walker also named his top five schools Friday, listing Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and UCF as the schools he is considering attending. Walker...
247Sports

Cal issues statement on USC, UCLA departures from Pac-12

The California Golden Bears athletics department joined many of the remaining Pac-12 schools in issuing a statement about recent conference realignment changes. USC and UCLA have officially begun their moves to the Big Ten while other Pac-12 schools are rumored targets for further Big Ten or Big 12 expansion. A...
On3.com

Matt Leinart on USC to the Big Ten and Lincoln Riley's Vision for the Trojans

USC and UCLA's moves to the Big Ten conference have drawn reactions from every corner of the college football world. The scope of the move is massive considering how many people it will affect and how much it will continue to change college football. Matt Leinart is one of a few people affected on both sides. The Trojan legend and Heisman Trophy winner is a big supporter of USC athletics. He's also part of the FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff college football show. This move hits right at the intersection of personal and professional for Leinart, as Fox is thought by many to be heavily involved in this process. Leinart attended the Brave 8 Invitational Passing Tournament at St. John Bosco on Saturday. His son, Cole Leinart, will begin his high school career at Mater Dei this fall and was participating with the Monarchs at the event. Mater Dei went on to win the tournament and Leinart was gracious enough to take some time off from being a dad and spectator to give his thoughts on USC football, the move to the Big Ten, and his impressions of Lincoln Riley.

