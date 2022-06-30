With UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten, college football's future is two super-conferences
With Southern California and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024, college football is taking an irreversible step toward the construction of two major conferences at the expense of tradition and the remaining Power Five leagues. While viewed in administrative circles as a possibility since...
Fewer than 24 hours ago, the college football landscape changed forever - for the second time in two years. Last year Oklahoma and Texas announced their impending departures from the Big 12 for the SEC. Today, it was USC and UCLA were the next two major schools to shake up the college sporting world.
Now that Big Ten football has added USC and UCLA to the mix, what other programs could they bring along to complete their mega-conference?. The Big Ten grabbed some real estate out west on Thursday with the surprise addition of USC and UCLA from the Pac-12. The major realignment move...
USC and UCLA are the latest shift in the realignment of conferences in college athletics. The southern California programs will take their brand to the northeast to compete with the best that the Big Ten has to offer. While it struck a massive blow to the Pac-12, it adds plenty of new pedigree to the conference along with its fourteen other members. One of those members is Penn State whose head football coach, James Franklin, had thoughts to share on the additions.
A seismic change happened in college sports this week when USC and UCLA announced they’re leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. But conference realignment rumors are swirling about more big moves to follow, notably from the SEC and maybe even Notre Dame. The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel joined The...
Notre Dame has the Big Ten's full attention as Pac-12 programs Oregon and Washington scramble to leave the conference. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big Ten is holding off on adding either Oregon or Washington to the conference for now. It's, instead, waiting on the Fighting Irish.
College football realignment and conference expansion is back in the news after USC and UCLA decided to leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. With the Trojans and Bruins departing, the Pac-12 is down to 10 teams. Although the conference has yet to respond with an official declaration of expansion, moves may need to happen to bolster the league back to 12 or even 14 teams. The Pac-12 could also decide to stick at 10 programs for the future and opt to pass on expansion. However, with the danger of more expansion in the Big Ten, adding programs seems like the best course of action for the Pac-12.
USC and UCLA shocked the Pac-12 on Thursday night after it was announced the two schools will be moving to the Big Ten. It puts the conference in a tough spot, as they lose two massive sporting programs in one swoop. The move isn’t official until 2024, but it sounds like commissioner George Kliavkoff is […]
The Pac-12 was blindsided by USC and UCLA's decision to leave the conference for the Big Ten, and the conference is now responding how you'd expect. Just moments ago, the "Conference of Champions" released a statement to address the decisions by USC and UCLA. The Pac-12 Board of Directors has...
The 2022 Phil Steele college football preview is available in a digital format and is also about to hit newsstands. What does it think about Penn State football in 2022?. Blue-White Illustrated has taken a look at the annual magazine that is the sport’s best overall preseason reading material prior to kickoff in the fall.
The Pac-12 Conference is unlikely to shutter its doors despite losing UCLA and USC to the Big Ten this week. As a result, people are already making theories on how the conference will realign itself. One theory that's gaining traction comes from Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner. On Friday, Wilner posted...
The Pac-12 is going to feel the defection of USC and UCLA for a long, long time. The conference lost both teams in its largest media market (as well as its surrounding areas). And all-in-all, its set to be a financial gut punch for what was once one of the nation's most popular leagues.
Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive lineman John Walker has announced a change in his college commitment date, moving it up from October 22 to July 28. Walker also named his top five schools Friday, listing Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and UCF as the schools he is considering attending. Walker...
The California Golden Bears athletics department joined many of the remaining Pac-12 schools in issuing a statement about recent conference realignment changes. USC and UCLA have officially begun their moves to the Big Ten while other Pac-12 schools are rumored targets for further Big Ten or Big 12 expansion. A...
USC and UCLA's moves to the Big Ten conference have drawn reactions from every corner of the college football world. The scope of the move is massive considering how many people it will affect and how much it will continue to change college football. Matt Leinart is one of a few people affected on both sides. The Trojan legend and Heisman Trophy winner is a big supporter of USC athletics. He's also part of the FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff college football show. This move hits right at the intersection of personal and professional for Leinart, as Fox is thought by many to be heavily involved in this process. Leinart attended the Brave 8 Invitational Passing Tournament at St. John Bosco on Saturday. His son, Cole Leinart, will begin his high school career at Mater Dei this fall and was participating with the Monarchs at the event. Mater Dei went on to win the tournament and Leinart was gracious enough to take some time off from being a dad and spectator to give his thoughts on USC football, the move to the Big Ten, and his impressions of Lincoln Riley.
The Pac-12 presidents and chancellors on Friday morning authorized the conference "to explore all expansion options" following the decisions of USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten in 2024, according to a statement from the Pac-12. "The 10 university presidents and chancellors remain committed to a shared mission of...
