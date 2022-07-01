ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Shower in your closet? $1.5 million NY apartment finds new use for that storage space

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lEhA_0gSHEv0N00

The rental market in New York City has been undesirable recently as horror stories of people attempting to seek out tiny spaces for super high prices emerge daily . Stories like these are why some are turning to the buyer’s market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7bCa_0gSHEv0N00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

But there are drawbacks there too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKViN_0gSHEv0N00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Take this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment listed in the city for a cool $1.5 million . But the catch is, it’s a complete renovation project. Oh, and one of the closets appears to be a shower, the photos show.

Eh?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6f3J_0gSHEv0N00
Stairs Screen grab from Zillow

“It’s not everyday that an opportunity to create your dream two bedroom apartment in a dream location comes around,” the listing on Compass says. “Currently two side by side apartments with the middle hallway already a part of the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFqBd_0gSHEv0N00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“This is the canvas you’ve been waiting for if you’re one of the many people that ‘WANT A GUT RENOVATION PROJECT’. Bring your imagination and bring your designer... not to mention (okay I know I already mentioned it) the location!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXEzK_0gSHEv0N00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

The apartment(s) are on the penthouse floor in a walk-up building and have “sun-filled living spaces” along with a large primary bedroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FeZw_0gSHEv0N00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“ If you’re reading this... it may be too late,” the listing says, indicating that it could go fast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqgE9_0gSHEv0N00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Sorry though: no dogs allowed but cats are.

Picturesque ex-resort listed in Minnesota is a dream if you like camping. Take a look

Elvis Presley’s childhood home is headed to auction — but you have to put it together

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Robb Report

This Antique-Filled $25 Million Florida Mansion Comes With 100 Feet of Private Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. There’s something for everyone at this $25 million South Florida manse, whether you’re an art lover, car aficionado, sun seeker or history buff. Located in Highland Beach, Florida, which is part of Palm Beach County, this residence also pleasantly stands out from its neighbors with its gorgeous Renaissance-style architecture.   The grand entrance looks plucked out of Italy and has two sweeping stone staircases that lead to the front door. Inside, there’s a dramatic double-height foyer with tall glass windows that drench the home in natural sunlight. The 12,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Closets#Camping#New York City#Auction#Ny#Interior Screen#Zillow Take
domino

How to Organize a Linen Closet Neatly When You’re Not a Fan of Folding

If you don’t know how to organize a linen closet, towels and sheets can easily get out of control, leaving you searching for the right pillowcases every single time. But trust us: Taking your space from catchall to stylishly serviceable is doable. Start by clearing out stuff you haven’t used in forever, like half-empty shampoo bottles and frayed hand towels and donating what you can. (Psst: We suggest sticking with two sets per bed to save space.) Then check out these tips from Annie Kersey, lead interior designer at Purple Cherry Architects, and Sho and Co owner and principal designer Shoshanna Shapiro, to carve out the most functional linen closet layout.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Family Handyman

12 Bedroom Cleaning and Storage Tips

You spend a lot of hours every day in your bedroom. Make sure you're keeping it clean and organized with these tips. Drawers from old dressers can be given new life as under-the-bed storage bins. Fasten small casters to the bottoms and slide the drawers under the bed to store seasonal clothes, extra blankets, toys and more.
HOME & GARDEN
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
10K+
Followers
895
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy