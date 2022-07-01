Shower in your closet? $1.5 million NY apartment finds new use for that storage space

The rental market in New York City has been undesirable recently as horror stories of people attempting to seek out tiny spaces for super high prices emerge daily . Stories like these are why some are turning to the buyer’s market.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

But there are drawbacks there too.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Take this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment listed in the city for a cool $1.5 million . But the catch is, it’s a complete renovation project. Oh, and one of the closets appears to be a shower, the photos show.

Eh?

Stairs Screen grab from Zillow

“It’s not everyday that an opportunity to create your dream two bedroom apartment in a dream location comes around,” the listing on Compass says. “Currently two side by side apartments with the middle hallway already a part of the property.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“This is the canvas you’ve been waiting for if you’re one of the many people that ‘WANT A GUT RENOVATION PROJECT’. Bring your imagination and bring your designer... not to mention (okay I know I already mentioned it) the location!!”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

The apartment(s) are on the penthouse floor in a walk-up building and have “sun-filled living spaces” along with a large primary bedroom.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“ If you’re reading this... it may be too late,” the listing says, indicating that it could go fast.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Sorry though: no dogs allowed but cats are.

Picturesque ex-resort listed in Minnesota is a dream if you like camping. Take a look

Elvis Presley’s childhood home is headed to auction — but you have to put it together