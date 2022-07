The Big 12 reportedly spent Tuesday meeting with representatives from multiple Pac-12 schools, and Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports says it was more than just pleasantries. According to Dodd, the Big 12 is "involved in deep discussions" with at least four Pac-12 members and could consider adding as many as six. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are the four schools that are widely considered the likeliest candidates to exit the Pac-12 and join the Big 12, but Dodd reported that Oregon and Washington may also get poached.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO