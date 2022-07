-Guests: The Undertaker, The Godfather, Rikishi, Mideon, Henry Godwin. -Taker is happy to see his boys again and this is a celebration. They make sure to mention that Yoko is in the house as well in spirit. Taker says he misses Yoko and they credit the group starting with Taker and Yoko. It was all about traveling shows, playing dominoes, and drinking Jack Daniel. They talk JD and how they all learned to love it when it first started flowing.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO