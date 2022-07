There is no denying the world is headed to the metaverse, a term used to describe interconnected virtual realities where users simultaneously live a version of their digital life alongside their real life. Here, the world is invited to a space where they can work, learn, play, socialize and participate in any other activities they would live in the real world with a “digital twin.” The only difference is that, unlike the real world, where users are confined to time and space, the digital realm provides a completely immersive alternative that can be experienced without leaving home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO