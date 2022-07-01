ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering road to close for 5 days

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering roadway will be closed for several days while crews work on a bridge.

According to a release by the City of Kettering, Spaulding Road will close on July 5 for construction work. The road will remain closed for five days.

During that time, construction crews will perform bridge work in coordination with Montgomery County, the release said.

The City of Kettering recommends that drivers detour via College Drive, Founders Drive and Research Boulevard. The map is shown below.

