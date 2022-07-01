ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne Victory 'are set to sign Manchester United legend Nani' after Portuguese veteran's disappointing spell with Venezia - and cult hero could face the Red Devils in a pre-season friendly this month!

By Ollie Lewis
Melbourne Victory are reportedly poised to sign Manchester United legend Nani after the Portuguese veteran left Italian club Venezia this summer.

According to football expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the 35-year-old will head Down Under to continue his decorated career with the A-League side - who finished 2nd behind Melbourne City last season. John Aloisi's Western United won the grand final.

Nani joined the Italian side in January on an 18-month deal but appears to be set for a hasty exit after making just 10 appearances without a goal or assist for the club.

Melbourne Victory are reportedly set to sign former Manchester United star Nani this window
The 35-year-old earnt cult hero status at Old Trafford and won a glut of trophies at the club

The Portuguese winger enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at United - winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League and the League Cup before joining Fenerbahce.

He went onto play for Valencia, Lazio, Sporting, Orlando City and most recently Venezia.

Nani's potential move to Australia would be a huge coup for the A-League, with the competition attracting the likes of Alessandro del Piero, David Villa and Dwight Yorke since its inception in 2005.

Nani could face his former side in a pre-season friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Should the deal be finalised in the coming days, Nani could face the Red Devils in a pre-season friendly as part of the Premier League club's tour of Australia this year.

Erik ten Hag's side take on Victory on July 15 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and a reunion with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo may be on the cards for Nani.

The pair spent two years together at Old Trafford and were part of the Portugal team which won Euro 2016 in France.

