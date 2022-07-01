La Vista security guard wounded exchanging fire with suspect at fireworks stand

A man trying to rob a fireworks stand shot a security guard early Friday morning.

It happened around 5:15 in La Vista, at 84th and Brentwood.

The gunshot went through the guard's leg and the shooter ran away, into a nearby neighborhood. La Vista Police are asking for help finding the suspect.

“Just if anyone has seen, or has any idea or has any security cameras at your home, maybe that they would let us know and check those to see if they show anything from 4:30 this morning to about 5:15,” said La Vista Police Department Capt. D.J. Barcal.

Police say the gunman didn't get any money from the fireworks stand.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said in a tweet that the guard was transported to Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and is in stable condition.

