ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vista, NE

La Vista security guard wounded exchanging fire with suspect at fireworks stand

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dQXa_0gSHDxo200

A man trying to rob a fireworks stand shot a security guard early Friday morning.

It happened around 5:15 in La Vista, at 84th and Brentwood.

The gunshot went through the guard's leg and the shooter ran away, into a nearby neighborhood. La Vista Police are asking for help finding the suspect.

“Just if anyone has seen, or has any idea or has any security cameras at your home, maybe that they would let us know and check those to see if they show anything from 4:30 this morning to about 5:15,” said La Vista Police Department Capt. D.J. Barcal.

Police say the gunman didn't get any money from the fireworks stand.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said in a tweet that the guard was transported to Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and is in stable condition.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

$15,000 of copper stolen from Anthony's Steakhouse on July 4

OMAHA, Neb. — A total of $15,000 worth of copper was stolen from Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on July 4, according to a police report. An officers respond to the restaurant, located near 72nd and F streets, around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary. Anthony Fucinaro, the owner...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

OPD: Robbery investigation at guitar store

After a much-anticipated wait, Omaha's new and improved Gene Leahy Mall has officially re-opened. In honor of Metro's 50th anniversary, students are being invited to send in their artwork for a chance to have it featured on an Omaha bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire department said the flames...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Police search for suspect after 2 hurt in shooting on Ames Avenue

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police closed part of Ames Avenue while investigating a shooting. Police told a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer that a male and female victim were shot and went to the hospital in critical condition around 6 a.m. They said their injuries stemmed from an argument with another male.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vista, NE
La Vista, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KMTV 3 News Now

Don't call 911 to report illegal fireworks in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities in Omaha say if you see illegal fireworks, do not call 911 unless there's an immediate danger to life or property. Instead, they ask that you use the non-emergency number: 402-444-5802. The Omaha Fire Department says it has received 143 firework complaints so far....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two Omaha houses damaged in fire sparked by fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. — Two Omaha houses were damaged when a fire spread from a dumpster, fire investigators said. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Donald Dooley said fireworks started the fire in the dumpster near 25th Avenue and Pratt Street Sunday night. That fire spread to two nearby homes. He said people were living in one of the homes. They're OK and have some damaged siding. Dooley said the other home was vacant and had more significant damage.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Security Camera#The Guard#Violent Crime
klkntv.com

Lincoln residents react to fatal crashes on O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Many Lincoln residents that live along or near O Street are concerned about the number of fatal accidents happening, including one on 37th and O St., late Saturday night. Neighbors today expressed their concern about living in the area. “You know, it’s pretty much so...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha child injured during home fireworks use

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A child is recovering after an attempted fireworks show went wrong Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers say first responders were called to 189th and Corby around 2 p.m. Sunday for an injury report. From there the child was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment. Fireworks injuries are...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Dodge County suspect apprehended after brief pursuit near Schuyler

SCHUYLER, Neb. -- One person is facing felony charges after a brief pursuit in Colfax County early Monday morning. In the early morning hours of July 4, Colfax County Communications received a report of a man with a gun attempting to have contact with people at a home in the west part of Schuyler.
SCHUYLER, NE
KETV.com

Vehicle lands on its top in Lake Manawa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A vehicle went off the road and ended up on its top in Lake Manawa Monday morning. Council Bluffs police found the vehicle on the west side of the lake around 8 a.m. In a tweet, investigators said everyone made it out of the car and was doing OK.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Family of 9 displaced, dog dies after house fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of nine is displaced and one dog died after a house fire Sunday afternoon. Officials determined the cause of the fire as an accident due to youth fire play according to the release. Crews responded to a house fire near S. 38th Street with...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Fatal Hit and Run In Central Lincoln Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–A deadly hit and run crash Saturday night in central Lincoln is under investigation. Lincoln Police said in a news release to KFOR News on Sunday morning that just before 9:30pm Saturday a gray Ford was westbound at 37th and “O” Street, when it crossed the center median and hit a gray Suburu traveling eastbound in the inside lane. The crash pushed the Suburu into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Identity of man killed by tree branch released

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department identified the man who died in a structure collapse Thursday. The Lincoln Fire and Rescue said that 59-year-old Kevin Clements was pronounced dead at the scene in a structure collapse that happened around 1:10 p.m. June 30. LFR said that, along with LPD, they...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Stabbing Friday Night Turns Deadly In Alleyway Near Central Lincoln Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly stabbing reported just before 9pm Friday in the alleyway near a central Lincoln convenience store. Police were called to the 1300 block of North 27th Street about a man that was stabbed. The caller heard yelling and went towards the area where the victim was found with serious injuries. The victim, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was found with an obvious stab wound, according to a news release from LPD to KFOR News. Life-saving measures were attempted by officers, but the victim had succumbed to his injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy