ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

15 Best Stella Rosa Wine Flavors Ranked

By Lauren Johnson
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're into sweet, fruity wines, you may very well be acquainted with Stella Rosa wines. If this is your first time, let us introduce you to the line! The powerhouse brand, which is the 4th most popular in the United...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Complicated History Of Red Velvet Cheesecake Ice Cream

The first Juneteenth celebration occurred on June 19, 1865 in response to federal troops marching into Galveston, Texas to demand the liberation of all Black people who were still enslaved two and a half years after President Lincoln had already issued the Emancipation Proclamation, per History. Over the more than a century-and-a-half since then, Juneteenth has come to be seen as a celebration of both "African American freedom" and Black "education and achievement", according to the Juneteenth website.
GALVESTON, TX
Mashed

33% Of Americans Said This Is The Best Brand Of Mac & Cheese

While Canada outdoes America in its mac & cheese consumption by a respectable 55%, the warm and cheesy comfort food is still a dinner time staple in the States. For instance, the Macaroni and Cheese festival, where ticket-buyers are entitled to unlimited mac & cheese tastings, is celebrated in four different locations across California and New Mexico. ​​And New York-based ice cream company Van Leeuwen even released an exclusive Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream flavor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Have You Sipping Cocktails All Summer Long

Summertime: the living is easy, and our drinks should be easy, too. Lazy languid days demand sips for reclining leisurely. Speaking practically, though, a great summertime cocktail should have something to help replenish all the fluids we're losing through all that exertion in the heat. What does that? While water is the obvious choice, those who like their beverages to taste like something look for alternatives to plain water. The cucumber, cousin to the watermelon, is an ideal candidate. High in water content, distinct yet delicate in flavor profile, it plays very well with other ingredients and can actually lower blood temperature (per PA Eats). Like the perfect child at summer camp, it makes friends easily and draws out others' personalities without losing its own integrity.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#New Wine#Fresh Fruit#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Beverages#Green Apple Stella
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Exclusive Taco Bell Snacks Reddit Swears Are Real

While TikTok is full of trendy videos about customers ordering off of fast food chains' secret menus, others may be more intrigued by these restaurants' more exclusive offerings that can only be found in select locations. For example, McDonald's only offers panzerotti, a fried calzone filled with melted mozzarella and tomatoes, at its Italy locations. Over at Starbucks, fans of the coffee chain's pleasingly pink cherry blossom drinks can only taste the floral flavor in lattes and Frappuccinos for a limited time in Japan each year.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Ear-Shaped Food Giada De Laurentiis Made On The Streets Of Italy

Giada De Laurentiis loves her pasta and makes us love it too. When the host of "Everyday Italian" demonstrated how to make her tasty spaghetti with chianti water and fava beans, it had our mouths salivating (via YouTube). EatingWell called her Pasta Alla Gricia a "hug in a bowl." And the cookbook author's Ravioli alla Caprese arguably shows off her skills at making what she calls a "quintessential" Capri dish (via Giadzy). De Laurentiis definitely has a feel for this culinary staple and is true to her Italian roots when cooking it. And doesn't it feel like you've just had a short Italian lesson after watching the chef in action?
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Take A Dip Into Summer With Jeni's Pool-Inspired Ice Cream Flavors

Swimsuit? Check. Sunscreen? Check. Floppy hat? Check. Lounge chair? Check. Pool float? Check. What else could we possibly be missing for a day of summer fun by the pool? Why, ice cream, of course! When it comes to ice cream flavors designed to be enjoyed by the pool, Jeni's Ice Cream did not disappoint this summer, recently dropping a line of five sun-inspired ice cream flavors in its "At The Pool" collection (via Jeni's website).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Corona Flavors Ranked From Worst To Best

Before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the word "Corona" was associated with beach beer in a clear glass served with a lime wedge. This Mexican beer has been available in the U.S. since the late 1970s and it is one of the most popular mainstream beer brands today. The Corona brand operates under the Grupo Modelo wing of the Anheuser-Busch company.
DRINKS
Epicurious

German Chocolate Cake

Active Time 50 minutes Total Time 1 hour and 50 minutes. If you’ve never heard the history of German chocolate cake, you might figure that the dessert originated in Germany. But that’s not the case. In 1852 Sam German, an employee of Baker Chocolate Company, created a sweet baking chocolate that was used to make German’s Chocolate Cake. It became famous a century later when it was featured as a “Recipe of the Day” in the Dallas Morning News in 1957. The original frosting was made with evaporated milk, sugar, butter, and coconut; I use sweetened cream of coconut instead of evaporated milk for more flavor. The pecans were added later, and the name for this beloved dessert was shortened to German chocolate cake.
RECIPES
Mashed

Does This Briny Bacon Alternative Satisfy Vegans' Cravings?

Visit any grocery store and it's easy to see that meat substitutes have flooded the market. Consumers have become increasingly conscious about their meat consumption as it relates to climate change, with more and more people turning to vegan or plant-based diets. Today, the typical U.S. supermarket is teeming with vegan-friendly faux meats, and 5% of the country's population identifies as some form of vegetarian. But even omnivores are becoming fans of a plant-based diet — a 2021 survey from the International Food Information Council showed that two-thirds of Americans ate plant-based meat at some point that year, with 20% of Americans saying that they ate meat substitutes on a weekly basis.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Classic Italian Seasoning Recipe

Herb and seasoning blends are certainly convenient for cooking, and, in fact, many recipes call for them specifically. This is all very well and good if you happen to have the appropriate blend on hand, but it's easy enough to DIY them if you prefer to stock your cupboards with solo herbs and spices instead. This particular Italian seasoning recipe contains no secret ingredients or added extras -– in fact, quite the opposite.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Delicious Sauce You Never Thought To Add To Waffles

There's nothing quite like waking up to the smell of freshly-made waffles wafting through the air and taking that first crispy bite. The best part is that there are endless ways to enjoy your waffles, whether you're mixing chocolate into the batter or topping them with loads of healthy fruits. True breakfast food fiends will even find creative ways to savor waffles for every meal of the day. Let's be honest, those golden grids on a waffle's surface provide the perfect flavor pocket for whatever tasty toppings you can think of (via Insanely Good Recipes).
RECIPES
Mashed

This Might Be The Exact Date Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Donuts Return In 2022

It feels like the gap between the start of summer and the beginning of pumpkin spice season shrinks just a little bit more with each passing year. And for the most part, people aren't upset about it. Per a 2021 poll conducted by Morning Consult, a quarter of Americans say they're ready for all-things pumpkin spice around the end of August. While many people associate the fan-favorite flavor combination with the iconic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, the coffee chain is far from the only business keeping customers anticipating the seasonal food tradition.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Sonic's Hard Slush Brings Whimsy To Cocktail Hour

Most consumers know Sonic as being one of the pioneers of drive-thru fast-food restaurants. The original Sonic was first opened back in 1953, though it operated under a different name — Top Hat Drive-In, per the Oklahoma Historical Society. Today, the chain's silly-yet-memorable commercials of a fun food discussion inside of a car are hard to forget.
OKLAHOMA STATE
recipesgram.com

Tasty Lemon Bars

These beautiful lemon bars are so easy to prepare and really delicious. You will need just a few ingredients for this recipe that you may already have in your kitchen. Surprise your family or friends with these refreshing little treats for the weekend – they will adore them! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

137K+
Followers
35K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy