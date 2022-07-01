15 Best Stella Rosa Wine Flavors Ranked

Summertime: the living is easy, and our drinks should be easy, too. Lazy languid days demand sips for reclining leisurely. Speaking practically, though, a great summertime cocktail should have something to help replenish all the fluids we're losing through all that exertion in the heat. What does that? While water is the obvious choice, those who like their beverages to taste like something look for alternatives to plain water. The cucumber, cousin to the watermelon, is an ideal candidate. High in water content, distinct yet delicate in flavor profile, it plays very well with other ingredients and can actually lower blood temperature (per PA Eats). Like the perfect child at summer camp, it makes friends easily and draws out others' personalities without losing its own integrity.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO