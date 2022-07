Not all ice cream is created equal. From the quality of ingredients to the precision of the process, there's plenty that can go wrong in creating one of life's greatest joys. Sure, it's difficult to find a truly terrible ice cream, and even standard freezer-aisle fare can hit the spot on a summer afternoon. Serious ice cream lovers know though that nothing compares to meticulously crafted premium ice creams, like those of Salt & Straw. When two cousins started an ice cream cart in Portland, Oregon, in 2011, an ice cream legend was born. Today, there are now 27 brick-and-mortar storefronts along the West Coast and in Florida, and they're even inside Disney parks on both coasts.

