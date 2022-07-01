ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ariana DeBose Talks Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3lEw_0gSHCeJg00

Click here to read the full article.

Ariana DeBose appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday night to promote the fourth season of HBO’s “Westworld.” But it was her remarks on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade that stood out the most to viewers.

The Oscar-winning actress took a moment during her segment on the late-night show to express her disappointment at the Supreme Court overturning the almost 50-year-old ruling, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. She spoke about ways to take action against the ruling and what the ruling’s implications have on the LGBTQ community.

More from WWD

“We can talk a lot about how the Supreme Court has just waged war on women’s reproductive rights, but the reality is [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence Thomas was very clear on what his plan is,” she said. “He’s not just coming for women. They already came for voting rights, they’re going to continue, but they’re coming for marriage equality. And quite frankly, they’ll probably come for adoption rights by same-sex couples. So this is the time to get in the fight and it starts on a local level, so find ways to get involved.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

DeBose talked about ways she will be supporting her local community in taking action against the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The “West Side Story” actress also spoke about her recent Oscar win, reflecting on the history-making moment. Debose is the first Afro-Latina and LGBTQ actress to win an Oscar for best supporting actress.

“It was really surreal,” she sad. “I really just wanted to cry, but that’s not the moment you cry. You get up, you’ve got to walk and you’ve got to say something. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh this is the time to say what you want to say,’ and that’s what I wanted to say — that there’s a place for us. And it’s such a point of joy for me right now because we’ve got to hold on to our joy, people. I was just so grateful. I never expected to be standing in the same spot Julia Roberts stood, you know what I mean? Denzel Washington stood there. It was something that was really cool.”

For the appearance on the lshow, DeBose wore an oversize black Boss blazer jacket paired with silver Jimmy Choo heels. DeBose also wore Boss when she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards last month. The actress walked the red carpet wearing a custom black sequined dress from the designer brand.

READ MORE HERE:

PHOTOS: See Ariana DeBose’s Style Through the Years

A Closer Look at Ariana DeBose’s Standout Tony Awards Looks

Zadrian Smith Reflects on Ariana DeBose’s Landmark Oscars Win and Valentino Pantsuit

Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston Talk Ariana DeBose’s ‘Classic Americana’ Style

Best of WWD

Comments / 7

Related
WWD

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting China Exit Speculation

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Too Faced, the seventh-largest prestige makeup brand in the U.S. that Estée Lauder Cos. acquired for $1.45 billion in 2016, is shutting down its Tmall Global flagship by August, prompting speculation on Chinese social media that the brand is exiting the market. It appears that all products in the store have been taken down. Membership services and points redemption will remain open until July 27, according to the brand’s announcement on its flagship.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo]Yu Prize Award Ceremony in...
BUSINESS
WWD

Amazon Is Having a Secret Levi’s Jeans Sale Before Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. No matter which way (or ways) your sense of style leans, you can never have enough jeans. They are the foundation of a cool, casual wardrobe. Levi’s — the staple brands of that staple item — makes some of the best women’s jeans on the market in a range of silhouettes, washes, cuts, and colors. And you can shop a ton of Levi’s product at a discount right now.More from WWDThe Fashion in...
APPAREL
WWD

‘Avatar’ Stars Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Celebrate ‘The Tree of Life’ at Dior

Click here to read the full article. Maria Grazia Chiuri celebrated the roots of couture, honoring the hours of creation and craftmanship that go into every garment with her latest show for Dior on Monday afternoon. Sigourney Weaver praised the house for shining a spotlight on the details. “When I see the workmanship, dedication and skill — you know I can’t do anything, thank goodness I can act — but when I see what these people can do I’m in awe, I really am,” she said.More from WWDAlexis Mabille Couture Fall 2022Inside Schiaparelli's Dinner in ParisFont Row at Giambattista Valli Couture...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Jessica Chastain Slams Hypocrisy of ‘Independence’ on the Fourth of July After Roe v. Wade Overturn

The best way to wish Happy Fourth of July this year? According to Jessica Chastain, all it takes is two fingers. The Oscar winner flashed the bird in a special Fourth of July Twitter post following the Supreme Court’s overturn of landmark women’s reproductive health case Roe v. Wade, which was upended after almost 50 years since the 1973 ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Julia Roberts
The Hollywood Reporter

Meadow Walker Shares Her Experience With Abortion While Condemning the “Absolutely Heartbreaking” Reversal of Roe v. Wade

Meadow Walker has shared her own abortion story while denouncing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to her Instagram to mark June 24 as “a huge setback in history” that has led to “a profound injustice to women across the United States.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Rodrigo Dedicates Lily Allen's 'F-- You' to the Supreme Court at Glastonbury'The Janes' Directors on "Unimaginable Anger" of Doc's Underground Abortion Activists as Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. WadePresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Katy Perry fans call out singer for Roe v Wade tweet: ‘You supported an anti-abortion billionaire’

Katy Perry has been called out for recently supporting “anti-abortionist” Rick Caruso after tweeting about the Roe v Wade ruling on Independence Day.Last month, the super-conservative majority court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that criminalises abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.Since then, the controversial ruling, which strips American women of the constitutional right to safe abortions, has been widely denounced in the US and around the world.On Monday (4 July), Perry reacted to the ruling in a Twitter post which read: “‘Baby you’re a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Nyc Pride March#Hbo#The Supreme Court#Wwd Margot Robbie#Nyc Pride#Lsb Supreme Court
hypebeast.com

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Reunite for Upcoming Nike Film

Childhood pals and Good Will Hunting co-stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were spotted on-set in Los Angeles working on an upcoming film documenting Nike‘s pursuit of Michael Jordan — a quest that would result in the biggest sneaker deal and athlete partnership ever. The film will be directed by Affleck, and the duo will co-write the screenplay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Kid Rock Refuses to Apologize to Oprah Winfrey After Explicit Rant

In 2019 at a Nashville concert, Kid Rock went on a drunken rant declaring “fuck Oprah Winfrey and fuck Joy Behar” while on stage. Now, three years later in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson on his Originals show, Kid Rock gave Carlson a tour of his Nashville Ranch. He also sat down with Carlson to discuss the event in which he said, “I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and fuckin’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] fuck Oprah…”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Mariah Carey says explaining Supreme Court ruling to daughter is ‘unfathomable’

Mariah Carey has expressed “disappointment” over having to try to explain the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade to her young daughter. On Friday (24 June), the Supreme Court announced that Roe v Wade had been overturned, striking down the constitutional right to abortion in America. The decision marks a grim reversal of abortion rights protections in the US that could force millions of American women to carry pregnancies to term or seek care in states or countries where it is protected. The ruling effectively ends 50 years of federal protections for abortion access, with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Footwear News

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Matching Neon Outfits on ‘Barbie’ Movie Set

Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is back on set in rollerblades, this time with Ryan Gosling. The two actors were seen filming for their new movie “Barbie” in LA on Monday, just after Robbie was seen gliding around with Will Ferrell. The two play Barbie and Ken in the upcoming film from Greta Gerwig. For this scene, Gosling and Robbie wore coordinating neon outfits. Robbie wore a colorful bodysuit with shades of blue, yellow, pink, orange and white over a pair of hot pink biker shorts. She also wore bright yellow earrings and matching elbow and knee pads. Gosling...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NME

Halsey responds to fans that left gig during abortion rights speech

Halsey has responded to reports that some fans walked out of their recent concert in Phoenix during a speech about abortion rights. At Sunday’s (June 26) show, Halsey encouraged fans to take a stance on reproductive rights, delivering a powerful speech about the need to be active following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.
PHOENIX, AZ
WWD

WWD

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy