Multiple injured in a New Lebanon barn fire

NEW LEBANON — Multiple people were injured from a barn fire in New Lebanon Friday afternoon, according to New Lebanon fire dispatchers.

Fire crews were called to a barn on fire in the 12000 block of Eagle Road around 1 p.m.

The victims were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to New Lebanon.

Information about their conditions and the exact number of people injured was not available.

Fire crews said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

