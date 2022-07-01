ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Patrick Wisdom powers a Cubs’ rout of the Reds

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lba35_0gSHCYyC00

CHICAGO – There is one thing that the Cubs and the fans have come to expect out of their third baseman over the last two years, and that’s exactly what they got on Thursday.

Patrick Wisdom had that on full display during a dominant night for the home team on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

The third baseman hit a pair of homers – including a grand slam – while netting a career-high six RBI in a 15-7 win over the Reds. It gave the Cubs their second-straight series victory, which is only the second time that has happened all season.

Wisdom blew open the game in the third inning with his second-career grand slam that put the Cubs up 6-0 as they were never challenged the rest of the evening. He would add a solo homer in the sixth inning as well, giving him the fifth multi-homer game of his career.

Wisdom’s six RBI were the most for the Cubs since David Bote had seven on June 5, 2019 against the Rockies.

Those blasts helped bring Wisdom’s total to 16 home runs for the year which is currently leading the club as he finished the month with five homers at 17 RBI. He’s also hitting .232/.315/.475 with 43 RBI on the season.

A number of other Cubs got in the act on offense as well as Christopher Morel had five hits, including a homer, with two RBI on the game. P.J. Higgins also homered and had two RBI with Nelson Velazquez driving in his first two runs of the season with an RBI double in the eighth to complete the scoring.

Kyle Hendricks allowed just two runs in six innings in a quality start as Wisdom and the Cubs’ offense gave him plenty to work with on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Over 60 shot, 15 fatally, in violent July Fourth weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — The July Fourth holiday weekend is already proving to be violent and deadly across the Chicago. Over 60 people have been shot 15 fatally since Thursday at 5 p.m., Chicago police report. Police said one of the homicides occurred Sunday in the 700 block of North Springfield around 10 a.m. According to police […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 shot, 1 fatally during party on South Side

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed, two injured, during a party on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of S. Evans in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said many people were attending a party inside a residence when...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Video shows large disturbance on Chicago’s Northwest Side; Officer injured

CHICAGO — A police officer was injured while confronting a crowd in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood early Sunday. Cellphone video taken by Chris Olenik showed crowds causing disturbances in the Six Corners intersection of Irving Park Road, Milwaukee Avenue and North Cicero Avenue. In the video, people are seen climbing on a squad care […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter roasts Winckowski for Wrigley Field remark

Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski lost to the Cubs Saturday at Wrigley Field, but the biggest L he took came online after the game. Winckowski met the media after the Cubs' 3-1 win and discussed pitching at the Friendly Confines for the first time. “A little underwhelming," Winckowski told reporters...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Victor Caratini's walk-off HR in 10th caps wild end to Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Caratini’s HR in 10th gives Brewers 5-2 victory over Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bote
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Homer
Person
Patrick Wisdom
WGN News

Customers pepper sprayed inside Loop restaurant; Man charged

CHICAGO – A 24-year-old man has been charged following an incident at a restaurant in Chicago’s Loop in which several people were sprayed with pepper spray. Police said officers were patrolling in the 200 block of North Wabash around 1 a.m. Sunday when they saw people running out of the Emerald Loop. The group of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Highland Park shooting suspect was ‘known to law enforcement’

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday was taken into custody Monday evening. WGN Investigates looked into Crimo’s background. Crimo was a prolific poster online where he apparently went by the name “Awake the Rapper.” His videos foretell his alleged violent acts. In one, he appears to dramatize a […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Reds#Rockies#Rbi
WGN News

Mother speaks out after fatal shooting of 5-month-old daughter

CHICAGO — A woman is speaking out for the first time after the shooting of her 5-month-old daughter in South Shore last week. Juanita Harris—mother of the now deceased Cecelia Thomas —is asking for the shooter to come forward and turn themselves in. A week has passed since the shooting of the Cecelia and no […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Report: Over 30 bodies, some decomposed, found in southern Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have launched an investigation into a southern Indiana funeral home after over 30 bodies, some of which were decomposing, were discovered inside. According to a report by the Louisville Courier-Journal, police in Jeffersonville, Indiana were called late at night Friday to the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The newspaper is […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WGN News

55 shot, 7 dead, since Friday in Chicago as July 4 weekend continues

CHICAGO — Fifty-five people have been shot, seven fatally, in Chicago as the extended Fourth of July weekend continues. Those shot include a 10-year-old boy who was inside his home when he was shot three times. The numbers reflect shootings from Friday at 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. Monday morning. The latest shooting happened in […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 22-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
WGN News

10-year-old among 55 shot in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 10-year-old boy was among 55 people shot in Chicago during the Fourth of July weekend. Chicago police said the boy was inside his home on the 600 block of West Englewood Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Sunday when he suddenly felt pain. He ran to an adult in the home and police was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 charged after throwing fireworks at squad cars: police

CHICAGO — Three 19-year-olds were arrested and charged after police said they threw fireworks at Chicago police squad cars. Police said Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr. were identified as the young men who tossed fireworks at police vehicles at Columbus and Wacker drives early Monday morning. Witnesses said some of the attackers […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy