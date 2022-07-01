ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Ian Harkes agrees to 1-year deal to stay with Dundee United

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

American midfielder Ian Harkes agreed Friday to a one-year contract to remain with Scotland's Dundee United .

The 27-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, was selected Dundee's player of the year for 2021-22 , when he had three goals in 28 Scottish Premier League matches in his fourth season with the club. Dundee United finished fourth, earning a spot in the Europa Conference League’s third qualifying round.

Harkes scored in 1-0 wins over Dundee and Ross County and got the tying goal in a 1-1 draw against Glasgow Celtic.

A winner of the 2017 Hermann Trophy as U.S. college player of the year at Wake Forest, Harkes played for Major League Soccer’s D.C. United in 2017-18 before moving to Dundee and helping the club earn promotion to the Scottish Premier League for 2020-21.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Ross, CA
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Harkes
Person
Ian Harkes
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy