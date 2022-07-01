Deputies investigating suspicious death near Willows

REDDING, Calif. — On June 22, 2022, Oroville Police Department (OPD) responded to a report of a person being shot on Olive Highway at Foothill Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim; the victim identified as Bobby Rogers was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Video surveillance footage helped OPD identify a person of interest. A warrant was issued for Jason Allen Kraft of Oroville. OPD located Kraft on Saturday around the area 2990 Oro Dam Blvd. E. in Oroville. Kraft was placed under arrest and booked into Butte County Jail for multiple charges, including Attempted Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of a Fireman by a Convicted Felon. The investigation is ongoing and if you have any additional information about the shooting of Bobby Rogers, please contact OPD at (530) 538 – 2448.

