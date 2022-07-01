ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willows, CA

Deputies investigating suspicious death near Willows

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the Willows...

www.actionnewsnow.com

krcrtv.com

Suspected shooter apprehended by Chico Police after 11-day search

Wednesday, Chico Police arrested shooting suspect Drake Afflerbach, concluding an eleven-day search. The 37-year-old Afflerbach was initially wanted by police for his role in a shooting on June 18th. He reportedly fired two shots at a moving vehicle before running away. Luckily, no one was hurt. Deputies couldn't find Afflerbach at the scene but spotted him two days later in the area of Hicks Road in Chico. They gave chase, but Afflerbach ended up fleeing them on foot.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person hit and killed by car on Highway 70 exit in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A person was hit and killed by a car along Highway 70 early Tuesday in Oroville. The collision happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Garden Drive off-ramp from northbound Highway 70. The ramp was closed for about an hour after the crash as officers investigated. The...
OROVILLE, CA
kubaradio.com

Olivehurst Fire Forces Evacuations, Destroys Structures

(Olivehurst, CA) – A fire in Olivehurst late Saturday afternoon forced evacuations, destroyed 4 structures and damaged a power transmission line. The blaze was fought by 5 departments: Olivehurst, Linda, Wheatland, Yuba City & Sutter County – with evacuation and resident notification assistance from Marysville and Yuba City Police, the Sutter County Sheriff’s office and CHP Yuba-Sutter, led by the Yuba County Sheriff’s office.
OLIVEHURST, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba City Police Post Scam Alert

(YCPD release) – There is a trending scam in our local area that seeks money from business owners and/or managers. The scammers are calling business phones asking to speak with a manager and then going on to say the restaurant owes money, and/or their employees are under investigation, and need to provide money immediately.
YUBA CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

Shots Fired Leads to Loaded ‘Ghost Gun’, Says MCSO

On 06-25-2022 at approximately 4:39 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the area call. Deputies arrived in the 7700 block of North State Street (Redwood Valley, California) and began checking the area where they ultimately contacted Angelio Bettega [age 27 from Hopland].
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Oroville Saturday

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Oroville Police Officers arrested a man who shot a victim on June 22. According to a press release, on June 22, Oroville Police Department officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim needing medical attention at the area of Olive Highway at Foothill Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene they located a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested with 2 'ghost' assault rifles in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested a man in Chico for having several weapons illegally, including two assault weapons. Sunday night police were called to the 1400 block of E Lassen Avenue. Someone called 911 saying someone was pounding on their door armed with a gun. Officers said they spotted the...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Arrest made for June shooting in Oroville.

REDDING, Calif. — On June 22, 2022, Oroville Police Department (OPD) responded to a report of a person being shot on Olive Highway at Foothill Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim; the victim identified as Bobby Rogers was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Video surveillance footage helped OPD identify a person of interest. A warrant was issued for Jason Allen Kraft of Oroville. OPD located Kraft on Saturday around the area 2990 Oro Dam Blvd. E. in Oroville. Kraft was placed under arrest and booked into Butte County Jail for multiple charges, including Attempted Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of a Fireman by a Convicted Felon. The investigation is ongoing and if you have any additional information about the shooting of Bobby Rogers, please contact OPD at (530) 538 – 2448.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4th of July vegetation fire burns in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - A vegetation fire burned almost one acre late Monday night in Tehama County on the 4th of July. The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at Gallagher and Edith Avenues on the north side of Corning. The cause is under investigation. CAL FIRE dispatch in Tehama...
CORNING, CA
ABC10

Update | Evacuation warnings lifted in Butte County after JanDar Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — All remaining evacuation orders and warning were lifted for the Bangor area in Butte County on Monday at 8:20 p.m. after a wildfire. The JanDar Fire sparked off Jan-Dar Road and Oro Bangor Highway in the community of Bangor. The Butte County Sheriff's Office lifted the evacuation orders and warnings for Bangor Zone 920.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Evacuation orders lifted for fire burning near Bangor

BANGOR, Calif. UPDATE 8:15 A.M. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Jandar Fire burning in the area of Bangor. The fire has burned 30 acres and is 50% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to CAL FIRE. The fire broke out in the area of Jan-Dar Road and...
BANGOR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knock down fire north of Walmart in Oroville Saturday

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters have knocked down a fire in Oroville north of Walmart on Cal Oak Road Saturday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters have stopped forward spread. Crews will stay on scene to mop up. CAL FIRE is calling this fire the Oak Fire.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Person rescued from Folsom Lake after “possible drowning”

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the swimmer who was possibly drowning has been recovered. At around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring. South Placer […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County Sheriff condition improves after motorcycle crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Enloe Medical Center says Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren is now in fair condition following a motorcycle crash in Butte County. Warren, 55, remains in the hospital after a crash that left him in serious condition. The crash happened on June 26 when Warren went through...
GLENN COUNTY, CA

Community Policy