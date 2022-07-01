ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lawsuits filed days after deadly Missouri Amtrak crash

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMcA8_0gSHCEYu00

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others.

In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, surviving passenger Janet Williams of Dubuque, Iowa, named Amtrak, BNSF Railway Co. and MS Contracting LLC, the employer of the dump truck driver whose vehicle was struck by the train. The complaint alleges negligent design of the railroad crossing near the town of Mendon, and says the train was packed with too many riders, creating “cattle car conditions.”

On Thursday, Amtrak and BNSF Railway filed a federal lawsuit against MS Contracting, the Kansas City Star reported . That lawsuit said the train was “clearly visible” and that the truck driver was careless in crossing the tracks.

Phone calls to MS Contracting rang unanswered on Friday.

The crossing where the collision occurred has no lights, signals or gates to warn of an approaching train. Area residents had previously expressed concerns about the safety of the crossing, described by locals and a federal transportation safety official as very steep. Chariton County leaders have been pushing for a safety upgrade at the railroad crossing for nearly three years, presiding county commissioner Evan Emmerich said this week.

The truck driver, Billy Barton II, 54, of Brookfield, died in the collision, along with three passengers on the train. His widow, Erin Barton, on Thursday filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in state court against Chariton County and a BNSF official who cited the crossing as unsafe.

Chariton County Attorney Brandon Shelton did not immediately return a phone message left Friday.

Two train passengers — Rochelle Cook, 58, and Kim Holsapple, 56, both of DeSoto, Kansas — died at the scene. A third passenger, 82-year-old Binh Phan, of Kansas City, Missouri, died Tuesday at a hospital. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said up to 150 people also were injured.

Williams’ lawsuit said she “sustained significant and life-altering injuries” when she was suddenly thrown from her seat, struck by luggage and crushed by other passengers as her train car flipped onto its side. One of her attorneys, Robert J. Mongeluzzi, said in a statement that Amtrak and BNSF “failed to use basic railroad crossing safety devices such as warning lights and crossing gates.”

A BNSF spokeswoman said the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation. A message left with Amtrak wasn’t immediately returned.

The Southwest Chief was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it hit the truck. Two locomotives and eight cars derailed. Amtrak officials said about 275 passengers and 12 crew members were aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that the train was going about 87 mph (140 kph), under the 90 mph (145 kph) speed limit, when the collision happened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Why are there so many fires in California? People, for starters

The past week has seen an outbreak of new fire hashtags in Northern California, and that pattern doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. KTLA sister station KRON spoke with fire expert Jon Keeley, a research scientist for U.S. Geological Survey, about why we’re seeing so many fires and what we can do to protect ourselves and our homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Brookfield, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KTLA

‘Quick reaction force’ mobilizing for fire season in SoCal

Multiple agencies on Tuesday showed off their new fleet of helitankers at a joint forces training base in Los Alamitos. Officials say the firefighting aircraft will be a game changer this fire season. The “Quick reaction force” fleet that will be available to L.A,, Orange, and Ventura county firefighters to...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
KTLA

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that would’ve allowed for some abortions to resume in state

Clinics were shutting down abortion services in the nation’s second-largest state Saturday after the Texas Supreme Court blocked an order briefly allowing the procedure to resume in some cases, the latest in legal scrambles taking place across the U.S. following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The Friday night ruling stopped a three-day-old order by a Houston judge […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Amtrak Train#Traffic Accident#Missouri Amtrak#Bnsf Railway Co#Ms Contracting Llc#The Kansas City Star
KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify the pronunciation of Camarillo. California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Californians won’t weigh ‘involuntary servitude’ amendment

California will not consider amending its constitution to eliminate indentured servitude as a possible punishment for crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration predicted that it could cost the state billions of dollars to pay minimum wage to prison inmates. Democratic Sen. Sydney Kamlager said Thursday that she ran out of time and supporters after the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads, CA Justice Department leak

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads, CA Justice Department leak Los Angeles Times opinion writer Laurel Rosenhall and San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer Joe Garofoli joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss ad buys in Florida by the campaign of California Governor Gavin Newsom. The two also talk […]
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

California Senator Nancy Skinner discusses finalized budget, abortion rights

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California State Senator Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the finalized California budget. Sen. Skinner talks about the importance of the gas rebate agreement, as well as defends the budget process. Sen. Skinner also discusses abortion rights, the funds allocated in the budget to strengthen […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California’s eviction moratorium ends

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the eviction moratorium in Los Angeles will remain in place at least through July 22, 2023. An extension to California’s eviction protections ended Thursday night, despite concerns from tenant advocates that thousands across the state are at risk of losing their housing. The protections were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy