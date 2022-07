Hundreds came out to help celebrate the independence of the country at the Delphos Kiwanis club’s annual 4th of July festival. The second day of the event featured some favorites, including bingo for prizes, chicken barbecue dinners, Little and Minor league baseball games, and rides for the kids. The proceeds from the event help the Delphos Kiwanis fund special projects, like a splash pad and shelter house at the pool. While they are not ready to announce their next project yet, they are just happy that the community comes out to support their efforts.

DELPHOS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO