Florida girl attacked by 9-foot shark while scalloping

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida teenager was seriously injured in a shark attack Thursday, according to reports.

WTXL reported that the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and rescue personnel had to help a girl who was bitten by a shark while she was scalloping near Grassy Island.

According to authorities, the attack happened in waters that were five feet deep. The type of shark was unknown, but it was said to be around nine feet long.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said that a family member had to beat the shark to make it let go of the girl. She was later airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

