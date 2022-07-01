ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR WATERWAY

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA transient was cited for littering within 100 yards of a waterway, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said...

kqennewsradio.com

jacksoncountyor.org

Vehicle Eludes, Crashes on Highway 62 in Eagle Point (Photo)

EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A car has crashed after attempting to elude Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies this afternoon in Eagle Point. A JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a black 2015 BMW around 12 pm on Highway 62 at South Shasta Avenue after observing the vehicle driving recklessly. The suspect vehicle eluded and crashed into two other cars on Highway 62 near Dutton Road. One suspect was taken into custody from the vehicle. Another suspect fled on foot and was picked up by an uninvolved motorist. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect. One victim from the crash was transported to a local hospital.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE

A Wilsonville man was jailed following an alleged unauthorized use of a vehicle incident on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:00 p.m. 42-year old Luis Lopez-Parada was allegedly breaking windows on a vehicle in the 2800 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. The suspect reportedly broke three windows out of a sports car and took belongings from the vehicle, which he set in a pile nearby. He had driven to the scene in a sedan, which was determined to be stolen, though the owner was not aware yet. Lopez-Parada allegedly stole a tire iron from the trunk of the sedan and used it to break the windows on the other vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUPLE ESCAPES HOUSE FIRE IN GREEN

A couple escaped a house fire in Green early Monday. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said just after 12:30 a.m. crews from the district and from Winston Dillard Fire District responded to the 4000 block of Hanna Street for a reported garage fire. Several callers said the structure was on fire but didn’t know if anyone was still inside. Richardson said firefighters arrived on the scene within a few minutes to find a single-story home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage. Crews located the homeowners who had escaped out the back of their home. The couple said their dog had woke them up but they couldn’t make it out the front of the house due to the fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Firearms, Lane Co., July 4

LCSO release – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies received information of the illegal manufacture of numerous firearms and firearm parts at a residence in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr. in Springfield. Upon service of the warrant, deputies seized over 60 fully assembled firearms, dozens of homemade firearm suppressors, and enough various parts to assemble as many as a hundred more firearms. Only five of the firearms seized had serial numbers and two of those firearms were reported as stolen. Firearms that are assembled without serial numbered components are often referred to as “ghost guns”. Several different illicit drugs were located at the residence including cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine are considered “commercial amounts”, not just personal consumption quantities. Additionally found at the location was equipment used to create the firearm parts including milling machines, 3D-printers and a large laser engraving machine. 38 year old Andrew William Rogers was taken into custody. Rogers is a convicted felon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal trespass 2, Criminal Mischief 2, and Theft II. The case remains under consideration by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

House in Eugene unlivable after fire, officials said

EUGENE, Ore. -- A house in Eugene is unlivable after a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to fire crews. This happened at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of Maesner Street in Eugene. Fire crews said everyone made it out of the house uninjured and that the...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 4

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 30, 4:19 a.m., California & Madrona, “disorderly conduct,” 32-year old Danny Ray O’Dell charged with Disorderly Conduct & Criminal Mischief III, “O’Dell was cited lieu custody.”. Fuel Theft. According to an entry on the NBPD...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT

A 41-year old man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. A report released Friday from Winston Police said the suspect was called in for allegedly pointing a gun at a gas station employee on Southeast Main Street. Officers located the man who admitted to showing the gun to the employee but said he never pointed it. The suspect is a convicted felon. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $10,000. The man was released on Thursday.
WINSTON, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 36 Fatal, Lane Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LANE CLOSURE ON SECTION OF WINCHESTER STREET STARTING JULY 11TH

One lane of a section of Northeast Winchester Street in Roseburg will be closed starting next week. Communications Specialist Suzanne Hurt of the City of Roseburg, said the closure will take place so traffic can safety detour to Northeast Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. Hurt said from Monday July 11th through Friday July 29th, the northbound lane of Winchester Street will be closed at Shambrook Avenue. There, northbound traffic will detour onto Shambrook and then over to Stephens Street. At that point, the far-right lane of northbound Stephens Street will be reserved to accommodate only detoured traffic and closed altogether at Winchester Street, which will narrow northbound Stephens Street to only one lane there.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Pedestrian hit and killed on Hwy 126W Saturday night

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights was struck and killed Saturday night. According to OSP, On Saturday, July 2 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A woman was taken to the hospital following a traffic accident on Friday. A report from Sutherlin Police said just after 12:10 p.m. a sedan struck a trailer while turning left at the intersection of Highway 138W and Dovetail Lane. The vehicle hit was passing the first vehicle in a no passing zone at the time of the wreck. The first driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN INJURED AFTER VEHICLE HITS DEER

A woman was injured after a vehicle hit a deer on Sunday. A report from Oregon State Police said the 66-year old woman was traveling westbound on Highway 138W, three miles from Elkton, when she tried to avoid a deer that was in the roadway. The vehicle went off the roadway into a gravel ditch, losing control and crashing into an earthen embankment and coming to rest facing eastbound on the westbound shoulder.
ELKTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CITE MAN FOR THIRD-DEGREE THEFT

Roseburg Police cited a man for third-degree theft following an incident Thursday night. An RPD report said just after 11:00 p.m. the 42-year old allegedly stole beer and food from a business in the 2600 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect then told employees to call the police while he consumed the stolen food.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

APPLEGATE HOUSE RECEIVES GRANT FROM COW CREEK FOUNDATION

The Applegate House Heritage Arts and Education has received a $5,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, in its most recent round of giving. The grant was among nearly $650,000 the foundation granted to charities in Douglas and six other counties. AHHAe was founded in 2000 and is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg building total loss after fire

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- A commercial building is a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. Roseburg Fire crews responded to the fire on the 2400 block of NW Stewart Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Officials said dispatch received reports of smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters used numerous engines and two...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT/TRESPASS INCIDENT

A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged trespass and harassment incident, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. Information from RPD said at 8:00 a.m. officers responded to a reported trespass in the 2400 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. The 68-year old refused to leave the business and allegedly grabbed onto an employee’s arm when they told her to leave. She was charged with harassment and for second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $3,000.
ROSEBURG, OR

