Prescott National Forest is reaching out to visitors to trails to help prevent trail damage during this year’s monsoon season. Fire breaks were recently constructed in the area of Spence Basin and Highland Pines by Prescott National Forest fire crews and may resemble new trail construction. These fire breaks, or handline, were constructed to serve as a crucial component of prescribed fire implementation and are used as control features on prescribed fires.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO